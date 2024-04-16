“The front office is a joke” - Astros fans ridicule franchise after offense falls short against Braves 

After the disappointing loss to the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros fans expressed their discontent with the team’s front office, unleashing a torrent of criticism on social media.

The game, highlighted by a strong performance from pitcher Darius Vines on Jackie Robinson Day, showed the Astros’ clear offensive and pitching problems. Fan sentiment has been negative as the team have faced troubles early in the season, standing last in the American League West with a 6-12 record.

"The front office is a joke." - Posted one angry fan.

Justin Verlander is expected to make a return to the rotation against the Washington Nationals

In the backdrop of growing discontent, there's a glimmer of hope with the anticipated return of star pitcher Justin Verlander.

He's set to make his season debut this weekend against the Washington Nationals after missing the first few games of the season due to shoulder inflammation.

"The organization have up championship experienced players for inexperienced players." - Added another fan.

Joe Espada, the Astros manager, confirmed that Justin Verlander’s participation depends on how well a final side pitching practice on Tuesday goes. Despite mixed success in his rehab starts, Verlander has expressed confidence in his physical readiness and eagerness to help the team on the field.

Verlander’s return could not come at a better time. The Astros are trying to get back to the top of the league and win back their unhappy fans, and his performance might just provide the necessary boost.

At the same time, the Astros’ management has a very important job to do: they need to show that they can lead the team back to its former glory and fix the strategic problems that have made people doubt them this MLB season.

