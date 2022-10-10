"The Mets should be fined for this", "If you check a dudes ears, you better be right" - MLB fans react to New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking umpire crew to check Joe Musgrove for illegal substance 

The New York Mets were dominated Sunday night by San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove. He was nearly untouchable, holding the Mets to just one hit in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Padres shut out the Mets by a score of 6-0 to advance to the NLDS to face the LA Dodgers.

Musgrove went seven innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five. Given how well he was pitching, Mets manager Buck Showalter had a suspicion that the pitcher may be using an illegal substance. He asked the umpire crew to check on Musgrove in the bottom of the sixth inning to see if he was using anything illegal.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove for foreign substances after it appeared Musgrove's ears were shiny. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove for foreign substances after it appeared Musgrove's ears were shiny. https://t.co/U6alihJnfD

The umpire crew didn't find anything illegal on Musgrove and he was allowed to continue to pitch. The situation was strange. The game was delayed as the umpire rubbed Joe Musgrove's ears.

MLB fans weren't too pleased with the New York Mets and Showalter for doing this. They believe the move was only intended to disrupt Musgrove's flow. Fans were of the opinion that the Mets should be fined for pulling a stunt like that in the postseason.

"Mets should be fined for this. Such a joke," one fan suggested.

Mike Holly @MikeHolly02 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove for foreign substances after it appeared Musgrove's ears were shiny. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove for foreign substances after it appeared Musgrove's ears were shiny. https://t.co/U6alihJnfD Mets should be fined for this. Such a joke twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Mets should be fined for this. Such a joke twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

"If you check a dudes ears, you better be right. This ends up being a pathetically desperate move. Mets have zero chance to win this game," another fan said.

Tony D @Irvin8833 @JomboyMedia If you check a dudes ears, you better be right. This ends up being a patheticly desperate move. Mets have zero chance to win this game. @JomboyMedia If you check a dudes ears, you better be right. This ends up being a patheticly desperate move. Mets have zero chance to win this game.

Joe B @Joey_B412 @JomboyMedia If you do this and you’re wrong your manager should get ejected @JomboyMedia If you do this and you’re wrong your manager should get ejected

FireBigBlueUnited @miasdad56 @JomboyMedia I just lost a ton of respect for Buck.. @JomboyMedia I just lost a ton of respect for Buck..

Some fans suggested that managers should be fired when they ask the umpire crew to check a pitcher and not find anything. Other fans will now see Buck Showalter in a new light. They believe the move was out of pure desperation.

New York Mets losing the division proved to be costly

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets - Game 3.

The New York Mets' collapse against the Atlanta Braves in the final week of the season proved to be costly. They could have won the division by winning the series, but instead they got swept. Instead of watching the Braves potentially lose to the Padres in the Wild Card, it was them.

The sudden end of the season is quite disappointing for a team that won 101 games. Especially when they could have avoided the Wild Card round completely.

The New York Mets must keep this sour taste in their mouths and come out with a vengeance next season.

Poll : 0 votes