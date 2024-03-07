"The only proper way to hype up Shohei" - Fans in awe of Dodgers coach's lively introduction of Shohei Ohtani before his White Sox outing

Shohei Ohtani lived up to the hype once again on Wednesday after going hitless against his former side at the Camelback Ranch in the Cactus League.

The Dodgers defeated the White Sox for the second time in spring training, as Ohtani went 2-2 with an RBI. Mookie Betts registered a hit and scored two runs, and LA's first baseman, Freddie Freeman, hit a whopping grand slam to swing the tie in favor of the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani's turnaround in last night's game against the White Sox can be justified by the Instagram video that surfaced after the game, which shows Dodgers strength and conditioning coach Travis Smith hyping up 'ShoTime' inside the dugout as he was gearing up to head out onto the field.

In the video, Shohei Ohtani was all smiles as Travis roared his name and his fellow Dodgers teammates applauded. Fans quickly took notice of the video and voiced their love and hype for both the two-way ace and LA's strength and conditioning coach to keep a healthy and vibrant environment inside the Dodgers dugout.

Screenshot from mlb.fits story on Instagram

"The only proper way to hype up Shohei"

Shohei Ohtani has been consistent at home plate since the start of spring training. With his first game in Dodger blue against the White Sox last Tuesday, Shohei muscled the baseball over the left-field stands for the crowd to erupt.

Shohei Ohtani looks comfortable at the second spot in the hitting lineup, eyeing a start in the Seoul Series

So far, Ohtani has been in immaculate form since donning Dodger blue. From hitting home runs in live batting practices, Shohei Ohtani has been the topic of discussion amongst many, as the baseball world feels lucky to be alive and watching greatness unfold right before their eyes.

LA's hitting lineup looks solid. The top three at-bats have been firing on all cylinders and showcasing an amazing synergy. Manager Dave Roberts wouldn't encounter many doubts to ascertain the hitting lineup this year and will get to test it in the Dodgers' first regular-season series against the Padres in Seoul.

Ohtani looks like a man on a mission, as he has greatly enhanced his stance and swing since coming out of rehab after his Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Ohtani is confident of facing the Padres in Korea, as all eyes will be on the mighty Dodgers this season.

