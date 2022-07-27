"The thing is,  just about every factor lines up to have an Ohtani deal make more sense than one for Juan Soto" - MLB insider predicts Shohei Ohtani trade could be on the horizon ahead of 2022 trade deadline

With Shohei Ohtani hitting the free agency market in 2023, a trade for the reigning American League MVP looks like a realistic possibility. Not a day goes by without a writer, analyst, or casual fan proposing some speculative trade scenario to acquire Ohtani. For the first time in years, it appears a deal is now the sensible path forward for both Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels have been adamant about their desire to keep the two-way Japanese sensation in Anaheim. No organization wants to lose the best player in the league. Looking at the numbers, though, it seems irresponsible, reckless, and imprudent for the Angels to hold on to their superstar.

Per a recent "MLB" article, Jeff Passan stated a clear case why the Los Angeles Angels should consider their options now for the 28-year-old.

"The thing is, just about every factor lines up to have an Ohtani deal make more sense than one for Juan Soto," stated Jeff Passan.

The trade deadline is now less than a week away. It seems unlikely that a move will occur before Tuesday, but the Angels are running out of time and money to renegotiate Ohtani's contract.

Shohei Ohtani is currently earning $5.5 million this year but will be eligible for arbitration next season. It's hard to even figure out what a fair salary would be for his services. He is the only two-way player in the league and is in-line to win his second consecutive MVP.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Also in this piece at ESPN+: How realistic is it that the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani? Part of the calculus is his free agent value, and considering who he compares to this season ... there's an argument Ohtani is worth more than $64M a year. This is wild. es.pn/3PVPwz5

By Passan's math, the figure could reach as high as $64 million yearly.

Shohei Ohtani is favored to win the AL MVP for the second consecutive year

Shohei Ohtani hits a home run in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The Angels cannot afford Passan's estimate. In 2019, the organization signed Mike Trout to a whopping 12-year, $426 million contract. In 2020, they signed Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract. These two players alone will eat up approximtely $75 million of the Angels annual payroll over the coming years.

Adding Ohtani's record-breaking projected salary to that of Trout and Rendon, the total figure for only three players would be $140 million a year. To put that into perspective, the Baltimore Orioles, who have eight more wins than the Angels, are working with a total annual payroll of $44 million.

CBS Sports @CBSSports Through his first 50 career starts as a pitcher and 500 games as a hitter, Shohei Ohtani has:



-More strikeouts than Jacob deGrom



-Lower ERA than Gerrit Cole



-More home runs than Ted Williams



"Through his first 50 career starts as a pitcher and 500 games as a hitter, Shohei Ohtani has: -More strikeouts than Jacob deGrom -Lower ERA than Gerrit Cole -More home runs than Ted Williams -More RBI than Ken Griffey Jr." - CBS Sports

Ohtani has replicated last year's phenominal output in 2022. He is batting .256/.349/.493 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs. On the mound, the ace is 9-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 93.1 innings.

The Angels simply cannot afford Ohtani and will be desperate to balance the books over the coming seasons. If they choose to wait out his contract, there is a possibility they could lose a valuable asset for close to nothing. A trade before the 2023 season begins seems the most likely outcome.

A series of bad contracts leaves this team in dire need of a rebuild, not another massive big-name deal. Ohtani moving on seems like the only sensible option for the Los Angeles Angels.

