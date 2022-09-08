"The whole New York media is a little extreme" - Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt sounds off on New York media following dominant pitching performance

Chris Bassitt put on a dominating performance this afternoon to help the New York Mets end a three-game losing skid. The righty went seven innings, giving up five hits and striking out 10 batters at PNC Park. This performance helped lift the Mets over the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 5-1.

While having a hot August, the Mets opened the early part of September on a three-game losing streak. They lost a game to the Pirates and two games to the Washington Nationals. With how New York has been playing this season, these are just not teams they should be losing to.

After the game, Chris Bassitt was interviewed and asked how much he put on himself to go out there and stop the losing streak. Chris Bassitt wasn't shy with his answer as he took a dig at the New York media.

SNY @SNYtv "The whole New York media is a little extreme...it's three games. I'm sure the world was going crazy, but we're fine."



Bassitt explained that there's nothing to it other than going out and winning the games you need to win. He understands what it looks like to lose three games to inferior teams, but the sky isn't falling on the Mets' clubhouse. Bassitt said all that's required is to go out and compete, and that's exactly what he did today.

Chris Bassitt feels good about the second part of their doubleheader against the Pirates as Jacob DeGrom gets the ball for Game 2. The Mets will look to get the doubleheader sweep.

SNY @SNYtv Jacob deGrom pitches tonight for the Mets as they go for the doubleheader sweep. Jacob deGrom pitches tonight for the Mets as they go for the doubleheader sweep. https://t.co/jhn7IarFLk

The Mets are looking to close out the rest of September strongly. They are in a tight race for control of the National League East with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The Mets' three-game losing streak brought them down to a tie them with Braves for first place, but today's win puts them back up by half a game.

Chris Bassitt will have to step up as the Mets put their ace, Max Scherzer, on the 15-day IL

The Mets will have to dig deep if they want a chance to keep the lead in the division. They recently put their ace, Max Scherzer, on the 15-day IL. The ace will miss one or two starts as he's dealing with left-side irritation.

Scherzer has assured the organization that the injury is not serious and will be back soon. The Mets should be fine without their ace as their next three series are against the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Scherzer should return for their series against the Atlanta Braves at the end of September. This series should prove huge in to battle for the NL East title.

