Kyle Schwarber has been a boom-or-bust player in the 2022 postseason.

He hasn't even been the most consistent batter in the Philadelphia Phillies' order but has managed to lead the National League in home runs with 46. Moreover, the passion and intensity he gives the game of baseball reverberates to the Phillies and baseball fans alike.

In a tweet, MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis emphatically stated that any team and fanbase in the league would be lucky to have Schwarber. Carrabis also believes the Phillies star will be universally beloved even after he leaves an organization.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis There’s a reason why Kyle Schwarber is beloved by every teammate and every fan base even after he’s gone. The man is a legend. There’s a reason why Kyle Schwarber is beloved by every teammate and every fan base even after he’s gone. The man is a legend. https://t.co/czzP65uhq5

"There’s a reason why Kyle Schwarber is beloved by every teammate and every fan base even after he’s gone. The man is a legend." - @ Jared Carrabis

Carrabis might know a thing or two about having Schwarber play for this favorite team. The outfielder was a part of the 2021 Boston Red Sox (Carrabis' hometown team) that reached the ALCS. In Game 3 of the aforementioned series, he hit a grand-slam that helped the Red Sox demolish the Astros 12-3.

Schwarber has captured the hearts of Phillies fans even though he hasn't even played a full season for the team yet. It was a testament to his gleaming and seething love for the game, which the fans were quick to appreciate.

Kyle Schwarber @kschwarb12 That was fun! You guys made this Opening Day very special! Great team win! Thank you guys and see y’all tomorrow! #RingTheBell That was fun! You guys made this Opening Day very special! Great team win! Thank you guys and see y’all tomorrow! #RingTheBell https://t.co/Z3AB6HCLFL

Kyle Schwarber's career

Schwarber was a part of the 2016 Chicago Cubs squad.

Kyle Schwarber was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs. He spent just a brief period in the Cubs' minor league system before being called up. In 2016, Schwarber helped the Cubs break their century-old curse and lifted the World Series title.

In 2021, Schwarber signed a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals but just before the deadline, was traded to the Boston Red Sox. He then helped Boston reach the ALCS.

This year, the Philadelphia Phillies landed the then one-time All-Star to a four-year, $79 million deal. He had a batting average of .218 with a National League-best 46 home runs in the 2022 regular season.

Poll : 0 votes