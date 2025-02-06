“There will always be a need for starting pitching” – Kyle Gibson gets honest about free agency delays waiting for the right opportunity

Kyle Gibson is coming off a 2024 season spent with the St. Louis Cardinals. He made 30 starts for the club, compiling an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA across 169.2 innings of work.

After the season, his contract with the Cards expired, making him a free agent. With guys like Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried on the open market, he had his work cut out for him.

He currently sits without a contract for the 2025 season, which is right around the corner. However, he is searching for the right place for his family, so he has been carefully going over his options, via MLB Network Radio.

"For us, being in the situation we're in [with] four kids, we're trying to a good fit for our family whether it's one or two years or whatever it is, and we've had a lot of conversations with teams that have been good conversations," said Gibson.

Gibson has been talking to teams this winter, and in his words, those talks have been good. He is not too worried about finding his next club, unlike his friends and family.

"Spring training games aren't until March, you know, end of February and there's always a lot of things that happen in the first couple of weeks when pitchers and catchers [report]. There will always be a need for starting pitching, just historically speaking. So, I'm not too worried about it. I think at some point the right situation will arise" said Gibson.

Which teams could be interested in signing Kyle Gibson with the 2025 season drawing near

FA Pitcher - Kyle Gibson (Photo via IMAGN)

There are still a handful of teams that could use another starting pitcher or two before they get into the new season. One of these teams includes the Miami Marlins.

Much of their current rotation includes young and inexperienced guys. The other half of that includes pitchers who have had a history of being on the IL. Kyle Gibson would work well as a middle-of-the-rotation starter, and he would not be an expensive signing.

Another team that could use another arm is the Los Angeles Angels. They have an unproven rotation and it would not hurt to add a veteran arm to help.

With pitchers and catchers getting ready to report to camp next week, Gibson will be one fans will want to keep their eye on. He can be a cheaper signing to help stabilize a rotation in need.

