"They are boring" - Brandon Tierney declares Mets' season over' after dismal series performance against Phillies

It has been a rough season for the New York Mets. Entering Thursday, they have a finale scheduled at Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets have already lost the series, and the Phillies have a chance to sweep the Big Apple in their home arena.

The Mets are 19-23 this season, sitting in penultimate spot in the NL East. Despite appointing David Sterns as the Head of Baseball Operations and Carlos Mendoza as the Mets manager, their situation didn’t improve much from last year (75-87).

Amid speculation ahead of the trade deadline, the Host of WFAN Sports Radio, Brandon Tierney aka BT criticized the Mets' current situation on a recent episode.

“The Mets are a disaster. The New York Mets are absolutely unwatchable and atrocious,” BT said. “They are beyond pathetic at this point. The Mets right now are in a place that is very dangerous for a New York sports team. They’re pathetic, and they’re boring. … I can’t let them hide anymore.”

“The Mets season is over. They are done. They are boring. They stink. …now it’s time to act on that.”

His frustration is justified. The Mets were the highest-paid team last year with a payroll of over $350 million. This year, Sterns decided to make the team’s core young and cost-efficient, but that didn’t seem to work out well. This month, they won only four of 13 matchups.

BT also thinks that the team needed to be rebuilt around Fransisco Alverez, who is currently sidelined for a torn ligament in his thumb.

“There is one player on the Mets that I would build around…and the poor kid is hurt. And that’s Francisco Alvarez,” he said.

Mets owner stays optimistic about team’s rebound

On Wednesday, the Mets owner, Steve Cohen replied to a fan on social media with “All in the future, not much we can do until the trade deadline,” which has since been deleted.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Cohen confessed that the tweet was an accident and was meant to be sent as a personal message. However, amid rumors of a trade, the Mets owner has faith in his team to rebound soon.

“I believe in this team,” Cohen said, via Martino. “I expect to make the playoffs. I know the fan base is frustrated, but it’s still early. We’re still very capable of making the playoffs. I fully expect to make the playoffs.”

After their upcoming game, the Mets visit Miami to face the Miami Marlins for a three-game series as they seek to change their fortunes.

