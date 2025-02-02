"They all could've left" - Mookie Betts recalls how his Dodgers teammates supported him for live BP before Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in baseball last season and they capped off an incredible season with the World Series title in October. However, the NL West team didn't have it all in their favor during the season with the team plagued by injuries to several starts during the season.

While the team had several stellar performances from the likes of Shohei Ohtani, and Teoscar Hernandez among others, the players also shared a strong bond in the clubhouse, backing each other throughout the season.

When former American League MVP Mookie Betts was asked about the standout moment from the Dodgers' successful postseason run in October, the three-time World Series winner highlighted an endearing moment for him before the National League Divison Series against arch-rivals San Diego Padres.

He said at the team’s annual fan fest (1:30 onwards);

"Yeah, the thing that kind of stood out the most, you know, I remember taking live BP right before the Padres series. I just remember every single one of my teammates being there to watch and that was a time that they all could have left, they all could have gone home and had dinner with their family. But they were all right there just to watch and it was just me hitting. That to me, reflecting on that made it so special for me."

The Dodgers were involved in a heated best-of-five series against the Padres and were pushed all the way, but they found a way to get over the line, winning the NLDS 3-2 and eventually defeating the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic.

Mookie Betts reveals Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani as No.1 Topps Series One card

Mookie Betts' Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani had a historic first season with the franchise in 2024, becoming the first MLB player to record 50+ home runs and steal 50+ bases in a season.

Ohtani was revealed to be the card No.1 of the 2025 Topps Series One and the announcement was made by Betts, who had the best view of the Japanese slugger's heroics last year.

"It's Mookie here," Betts said in a video for Topps' Instagram page on Thursday. "Live in Tokyo, Japan. I get the opportunity to announce card No. 1 of the 2025 Topps Series One. And it goes to none other than the guy I bat behind. I get to see him hit 50 homers, 50 steals, do any and everything. It goes to Shohei Ohtani."

Mookie Betts, who was the shortstop for the Dodgers at the start of last season before fracturing his hand in June, will resume his role at the position, confirmed by Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes during the Winter Meetings in December.

