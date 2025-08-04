"They are so cute" - Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens "can't handle" Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's 'budding romance'

On Sunday, former big leaguer Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, a renowned actor and musician, reacted to Hollywood stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's 'budding romance.'Neeson and Pamela share the screen for their latest film, The Naked Gun, currently in theatres.Pamela Anderson shared a message announcing that her movie was in theatres, along with a series of snaps alongside her co-star.&quot;The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… it’s good for you! I’ll see you there 🤍🍿&quot; Pamela Anderson captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVanessa Hudgens shared the post in her story, complimenting how good Neeson and Anderson looked together.&quot;They're so cute together I can't handle it.&quot; Hudgens captioned her story.Screenshot of Hudgens' Instagram Story featuring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson (Images from - Instagram.com/vanessahudgens IG Stories)Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson feature together on screen and attended promotional events for their movie. Amid their dating rumors, a source for People magazine reported in July that it's a &quot;budding romance.&quot;Their movie has also been well-received by critics. &quot;The Naked Gun&quot; was rated 7.1 out of 10 by IMDb, while Rotten Tomatoes rated it a high 91%, making this iteration the highest rated movie of the franchise.Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens posts empowering message dedicated to moms on Mother's DayAs the country celebrated Mother's Day on May 10, former major league shortstop Cole Tucker's better half, Vanessa Hudgens, shared an empowering message dedicated to other moms like herself.&quot;Becoming a mother has been the hardest, most exhausting but also incredibly fulfilling and joyous chapter of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for my little family.&quot;Happy Mother’s Day to all who’ve done their time or are in the grind. The power mamas hold is truly supernatural and I admire us all 🥰❤️💪🏽&quot; Hudgens posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHudgens is a soon-to-be mom of two. She and her husband welcomed their firstborn in July of 2024, and the couple announced last month that they are expecting their second child.