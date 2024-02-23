"They'll get it right before opening day" - Recently retired 1B Eric Hosmer assures fans of potential changes to jersey designs amid criticism

MLB officially returned yesterday with the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the San Diego Padres. The game ended 14-1 in favor of the Dodgers.

While many fans were thrilled to have baseball back, some complained about the look of the team jerseys. In a recent TMZ Sports interview, former Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer gave his opinion.

“These guys aren’t gonna love it right now. I mean, I’ve definitely seen all the chatter,” said Hosmer. “It’s just for me, the lettering is so small on the last names, those look like knock-offs now.”

However, Hosmer believes that the issue will be resolved before opening day.

“There’s no doubt in my mind right now that they’ll get it right before opening day. And those guys are gonna looking like big leaguers,” he added.

In 2020, Nike became the official supplier of MLB uniforms and footwear on a new 10-year deal. The Athletics’ Ric Sanchez shared on X (formerly Twitter) that few players prefer their old uniform. He also added pictures of the players donning their old jerseys as proof.

“In case anyone was wondering, it looks like the Padres are wearing the OLD (not transparent) white pants, while Dodgers are wearing the NEW grey pants.” - via Ric Sanchez on X.

Eric Hosmer picked his favorite for 2024

During an interview, Eric Hosmer picked the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves as his favorite teams for 2024.

“Obviously the easy team is to say LA. They are super team,” Hosmer said. “But staying in the National League, the Braves, they have a winning culture. Everything they’re about is winning and I think that’s a dangerous team in October to lookout for.”

The former All-Star and World Series winner has retired from MLB and started a media company called MoonBall Media with former teammate Anthony Seratelli. TMZSports.com reported this news.

Additionally, Eric Hosmer will stay connected to MLB through his podcast Diggin' Deep.

