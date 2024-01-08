"They'll still choke" "All this just for another NLDS exit" - Fans unimpressed by Dodgers' star-studded lineup, mock postseason hopes

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly acquired the services of veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on a one-year deal, further strengthening their bid for a World Series title. Hernandez agreed to a one-year, $23.5 million deal.

He will receive $8.5 million in deferred money from 2030 to 2039. Hernandez reportedly chose the Dodgers over other multi-year contract offers and will join the super lineup, which includes Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

ESPN reporter Robert Stanbury "Buster" Olney shared a projection of the Dodger's lineup with their new additions on X.

According to the tweet, Mookie Betts will play second base, Freddie Freeman will be at first and Max Muncy will cover third base, while Gavin Lux and Miguel Rojas will share the shortstop position.

Shohei Ohtani will be the designated hitter, and Will Smith will be the catcher. Meanwhile, Chris Taylor, James Outman and Teoscar Hernandez will share the outfield department.

Despite their star-studded lineup, fans are not very optimistic about the Dodgers' chances in the postseason. They expressed their doubts on X (formerly Twitter), citing previous years where the team fell short in the playoffs.

In 2023, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 100 games and made the playoffs for the 10th consecutive year. They had four players with more than 100 RBIs and two potential MVP candidates in Betts and Freeman. However, they were eliminated in the postseason, as they have been in all years except for 2020.

Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason so far

The Los Angeles Dodgers have become the prime suitors in the free agency market ever since they acquired Shohei Ohtani with the largest signing in all sports history, a 10-year deal worth $700 million,

They also boarded Yoshinobu Yamamoto with a $325 million deal for a 12-year contract and extended Tyler Glasnow for five years with a $135.6 million offer. They are still searching for an arm in case Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias decide not to come back to Los Angeles

The Dodgers have also added Manuel Margot and Justin Chambers in the trades and their most recent acquisition is two-time Silver Slugger winner Teoscar Hernandez with a one-year deal worth $23.5 million.

