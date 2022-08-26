"They really had a plan for me. I was surprised by that" - Joey Gallo credits Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff for his newfound success

Joey Gallo's roller-coaster season appears to have found a happy ending in Los Angeles. The trade that brought Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the New York Yankees is working out, and Gallo's struggles seem to be behind him. Since the move, he has rediscovered himself at the plate.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "They just welcomed me in with open arms, I feel like I've been here all year." Joey Gallo with @kirsten_watson on his time with the #Dodgers "They just welcomed me in with open arms, I feel like I've been here all year." Joey Gallo with @kirsten_watson on his time with the #Dodgers. https://t.co/nkjVBleNsA

"They just welcomed me in with open arms, I feel like I've been here all year." Joey Gallo with Kirsten Watson on his time with the Dodgers." - SportsNet LA

Gallo would also go on to explain his surprise at the training plan the Dodgers coaching staff prepared upon his arrival.

"They really had a plan for me. I was surprised by that. I figured I'd show up and not really know where my place was gonna be. As soon as I got here, they sat me down, told me what my role was, what they wanted me to do, what changes I could make to help me".

Rowan Kavner @RowanKavner Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS as a Dodger. It is the highest mark of any player traded at the deadline with his new team. Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS as a Dodger. It is the highest mark of any player traded at the deadline with his new team.

Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS as a Dodger. It is the highest mark of any player traded at the deadline with his new team. - Rowan Kavner

Gallo's turnaround with the Dodgers has been the talk of the MLB. While with the Yankees, the outfielder managed only a paltry .159 batting average.

M@ @MattSpiegel670 Joey Gallo was broken in the Bronx, & is loving L.A.

He’s 9-35, with 3 HRs, 7 rbi, and an OPS of 1.010.

He was surprised at how the Dodgers had a well thought-out plan for him.

"They just welcomed me in with open arms, I feel like I've been here all year."

Comfort matters. Joey Gallo was broken in the Bronx, & is loving L.A. He’s 9-35, with 3 HRs, 7 rbi, and an OPS of 1.010.He was surprised at how the Dodgers had a well thought-out plan for him. "They just welcomed me in with open arms, I feel like I've been here all year." Comfort matters.

Joey Gallo was broken in the Bronx, & is loving L.A. He’s 9-35, with 3 HRs, 7 rbi, and an OPS of 1.010. He was surprised at how the Dodgers had a well thought-out plan for him."They just welcomed me in with open arms, I feel like I've been here all year." Comfort matters. - Mattspiegel670

Thanks to the adjustments made by the Dodgers coaches, Gallo's average with Los Angeles currently sits at .257.

The Joey Gallo curse?

Another interesting development in the Gallo/Yankees saga are the team records following the trade. Since Gallo's acquisition, the Dodgers have a win/loss record of 17-4, whereas the Yankees have struggled with a measly 6-14. Though the records may not necessarily be connected to Gallo, it has created a fun narrative for MLB fans.

"Since the Joey Gallo trade: Yankees: 2-10, Dodgers: 11-1" - Hard Rock Sportsbook

The fun fans on Twitter are having post-Gallo trade could be tied to either the comeback narrative or a collective hatred of the the Yankees.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



The Yankees can’t stop losing



The Curse of Gallo lives on @short_porch Joey Gallo can’t stop hittingThe Yankees can’t stop losingThe Curse of Gallo lives on @Starting9 Joey Gallo can’t stop hitting The Yankees can’t stop losing The Curse of Gallo lives on @Starting9 @short_porch https://t.co/MDshwfjrUv

"Joey Gallo can't stop hitting, the Yankees can't stop losing, the Curse of Gallo lives on" - Barstool Sports

Dubbed the "Evil Empire," it's commonplace to root against the Yankees, so it's not unusual to see joy at the Yankees' expense.

Are we set for a Dodgers versus Yankees World Series showdown?

According to "Vegas Insider," both teams rank inside the top 3 favorite teams to reach the World Series this year. There could be no sweeter revenge than a Gallo championship over a team that didn't want him and a fan base that hated him. How can you not be romantic about baseball?

There is plenty of time remaining in the season, but with the Dodgers staff reviving Gallo, Los Angeles seems like the team to beat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt