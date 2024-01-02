“They're better than the Dodgers with Shohei Ohtani” - MLB analyst believes Atlanta Braves are the top dogs in NL despite LA's huge offseason

For the Atlanta Braves, 2023 was a magnificent season. In addition to tying the single-season home run record, the club also slugged .501, the highest value ever recorded in modern MLB.

Although the Braves met an early exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, many still believe the team has the goods to go far again. In the opinion of one analyst, the Braves will still finish ahead of the most highly touted organization in the game right now.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

""They're better than the Dodgers with Shohei Ohtani." After trading for seven-time All-Star Chris Sale, @PerezED is confident that the National League still runs through Atlanta" - MLB Network Radio on Xirius XM

Perez, a former first baseman, was giving an interview for MLB Network Radio recently. In his statement, Perez claimed that the Atlanta Braves still appear to have an edge over the Los Angeles Dodgers. In December, the Dodgers inked Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow to pitching deals exceeding $1 billion.

Although hitting was the Braves' bailiwick last season, their pitching was also formidable. Perez also cited the Braves' acquisition of multiple-time Cy Young finalist Chris Sale from the Boston Red Sox as another advantage for the team. Sale, 34, has battled injuries which have limited the 6-foot-6 leftie to just 31 starts since 2019.

Expand Tweet

"The @Braves add a 7-time All-Star to their rotation!" - MLB

The rivalry between the Atlanta Braves and LA Dodgers is only heating up. In early 2022, Braves icon Freddie Freeman decided to ink a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers. In the wake of his departure, Freeman criticized the front office as well as Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos before departing his team of a decade.

Atlanta Braves are their own worst enemy going into 2024

Although the Dodgers are looking particularly threatening, the Atlanta Braves understand that their team possesses all of the necessary talent to go all the way. However, translating regular season success into postseason viability will remain the team's largest hurdle.

While 2023 ended prematurely for the Braves, no less at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies, manager Brian Snitker will be hoping the guys have learned their lessons. With names like Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies coming back with a vengeance, it is difficult to see a scenario in which the Braves do not at least come close to living up to their hype.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.