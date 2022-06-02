"They’re cheap and wanted to make money for that one hour" - Fans go off on New York Yankees for late postponement announcement, accuse ballpark of delaying to make money

The New York Yankees were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Angels for the second game of their three-game series earlier tonight. What was supposed to be a marquee matchup between reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani and Yankees ace Nestor Cortes was postponed due to inclement weather.

New York Yankees @Yankees Tonight’s Yankees-Angels game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 2 at 1:00pm. Tonight’s Yankees-Angels game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 2 at 1:00pm. https://t.co/WozJJAOktJ

"Tonight’s Yankees-Angels game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 2 at 1:00pm." - @ New York Yankees

The first pitch was scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT but was further delayed due to the aforementioned conditions of play. It was a highly anticipated affair for both the squads as the last time Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels faced Cortes and the New York Yankees in the Bronx, this comedic sequence occurred:

The Yankees' and stadium officials left it late before eventually making the announcement of the game's cancellation, much to the chagrin of the audience who have already purchased food and items from the concession stands inside the venue. Fans took to social media site Twitter to express their displeasure.

New York Yankees fans react to last night's game postponement against the Los Angeles Angels

One fan called the Yankees organization cheap and just wanted to make money from concessions due to the late cancellation.

"@bhauff_549 and @Yankees Lmfao they’re cheap and wanted to make money for that one hour" - @ Chris "The Goat" Drury

Another fan sounded off by saying that the team only opened the stadium just to sell food items.

"@Yankees bruh y’all really opened the ballpark just to sell food" - @ Josh Donaldson Enthusiast

One fan stated that he had saved up for months and flown all the way from Mexico just to watch the game and hoped that the game would run on its proper schedule.

Francisco 🍅Shohei Ohtani Stan⚾Juárez @iamfrankjuarez @Yankees If you do this tomorrow for my first yankee game ever on my first ever trip to NY all the way from Mexico having saved up for months, I don't know if I'll be alive on friday. @Yankees If you do this tomorrow for my first yankee game ever on my first ever trip to NY all the way from Mexico having saved up for months, I don't know if I'll be alive on friday.

"@Yankees If you do this tomorrow for my first yankee game ever on my first ever trip to NY all the way from Mexico having saved up for months, I don't know if I'll be alive on friday." - @ Francisco "Shohei Ohtani Stan" Suarez

Another fan expressed his frustration and asked how hard it is to look at the radar and expect the incoming weather.

Bryan @Bryan_Keeley1 @Yankees how hard is it to read radar lmao should've done this hours ago @Yankees how hard is it to read radar lmao should've done this hours ago

"@Yankees how hard is it to read radar lmao should've done this hours ago" - @ Bryan

A fan hilariously exagerrated that he spent half a year's salary worth on soda.

Ewing Klipspringer @_Klipspringer @Yankees But I just spent my entire 6 month salary on soda @Yankees But I just spent my entire 6 month salary on soda

"@Yankees But I just spent my entire 6 month salary on soda" - @ Ewing Klipspringer

Another stated that the Yankees just want to sell chicken buckets.

AT @YankeeWRLD @Yankees Way to milk more chicken buckets out of the fans @Yankees Way to milk more chicken buckets out of the fans

"@Yankees Way to milk more chicken buckets out of the fans" - @ AT

One fan wanted to see the Yankees stifle Shohei Ohtani, but that wouldn't be a possibility anymore.

Alejandro @NoHandsAli @Yankees Damn I bought tickets to go see the Yankees spank Ohtani, and now I can’t because he is pitching game one @Yankees Damn I bought tickets to go see the Yankees spank Ohtani, and now I can’t because he is pitching game one 😭

"@ Yankees Damn I bought tickets to go see the Yankees spank Ohtani, and now I can’t because he is pitching game one 😭" - @ Alejandro

Another thinks the game should've started before the rain.

Gumby @greatgumbino420 @Yankees It's not even raining yet there's no excuse why the game couldntve started . Hal just wanted his concession money 🙄 @Yankees It's not even raining yet there's no excuse why the game couldntve started . Hal just wanted his concession money 🙄

"@Yankees It's not even raining yet there's no excuse why the game couldntve started . Hal just wanted his concession money 🙄" - @ Gumby

The weather elements are surely far from the reach of stadium officials and baseball organizations. It's just that New York Yankees officials could have handled this situation better. The game has now been rescheduled to Thursday, June 2 at 1:05 p.m. EDT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far