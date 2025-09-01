  • home icon
  "They were really kind to me" - Novak Djokovic opens up about heartwarming MLB experience at Yankees-Mets game

“They were really kind to me” - Novak Djokovic opens up about heartwarming MLB experience at Yankees-Mets game

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 01, 2025 05:33 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Novak Djokovic opens up about heartwarming MLB experience at the Yankees, Mets game - Source: Imagn

Before his 2025 US Open campaign, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic threw a ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees' home game against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 21. He also visited Citi Field to watch the Yankees-Mets game.

Following his Round of 16 victory against Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday, Djokovic spoke about his experience at Yankee Stadium. The Serb was asked whether hitting the baseball is harder than winning a match at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open.

"I don't know, man. They were really kind to me," Djokovic said. "They were pitching the slowest ball in the world, you know, so they were making me look good. So then I was connecting on each one of them, and it looked great for the TV. But obviously, in reality, it's something different. I've never had a live baseball experience before this year."
Djokovic also shared that he attended a Subway Series game between the Yankees and the Mets.

"I went to the Yankees and Mets game, and it was amazing to see and really appreciate the skill of these guys," Djokovic said.
Novak Djokovic reflects on his first-time experience of pitching

Novak Djokovic threw the ceremonial first pitch to Yankees catcher Austin Wells. One day later, at Flushing Meadows, he thanked the organization for having him.

“It was a great experience,” Djokovic said on the US Open Media Day. “I want to thank the Yankees organization for making it possible for me. It was my first baseball experience overall.
"First time visiting any baseball game. It was a packed house, almost 50,000 people. Obviously big rivalry. Probably biggest rivalry you have in the baseball, with Red Sox and Yankees.”

At Yankee Stadium, Djokovic got the opportunity to meet two-time AL MVP and Yankees captain Aaron Judge. The 24-time Grand Slam champion gifted Judge his racket, and, in exchange, got a baseball bat.

“So impressed with Aaron particularly and his size,” Djokovic said. “I mean, he's humongous. I mean, incredible.”

Novak Djokovic's ceremonial pitch was a short hop. He worked pitching on a flat ground but when he took the hill, it was something different. According to the tennis star, his first pitch "wasn't as embarrassing, I think, as some of the other guys I saw in the past!"

The Serb is now preparing for his quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Edited by Bhargav
