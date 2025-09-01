“They were really kind to me” - Novak Djokovic opens up about heartwarming MLB experience at Yankees-Mets game

Before his 2025 US Open campaign, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic threw a ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees' home game against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 21. He also visited Citi Field to watch the Yankees-Mets game.Following his Round of 16 victory against Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday, Djokovic spoke about his experience at Yankee Stadium. The Serb was asked whether hitting the baseball is harder than winning a match at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open.&quot;I don't know, man. They were really kind to me,&quot; Djokovic said. &quot;They were pitching the slowest ball in the world, you know, so they were making me look good. So then I was connecting on each one of them, and it looked great for the TV. But obviously, in reality, it's something different. I've never had a live baseball experience before this year.&quot;Djokovic also shared that he attended a Subway Series game between the Yankees and the Mets.&quot;I went to the Yankees and Mets game, and it was amazing to see and really appreciate the skill of these guys,&quot; Djokovic said.Novak Djokovic reflects on his first-time experience of pitchingNovak Djokovic threw the ceremonial first pitch to Yankees catcher Austin Wells. One day later, at Flushing Meadows, he thanked the organization for having him.“It was a great experience,” Djokovic said on the US Open Media Day. “I want to thank the Yankees organization for making it possible for me. It was my first baseball experience overall. &quot;First time visiting any baseball game. It was a packed house, almost 50,000 people. Obviously big rivalry. Probably biggest rivalry you have in the baseball, with Red Sox and Yankees.”At Yankee Stadium, Djokovic got the opportunity to meet two-time AL MVP and Yankees captain Aaron Judge. The 24-time Grand Slam champion gifted Judge his racket, and, in exchange, got a baseball bat.“So impressed with Aaron particularly and his size,” Djokovic said. “I mean, he's humongous. I mean, incredible.”Novak Djokovic's ceremonial pitch was a short hop. He worked pitching on a flat ground but when he took the hill, it was something different. According to the tennis star, his first pitch &quot;wasn't as embarrassing, I think, as some of the other guys I saw in the past!&quot;The Serb is now preparing for his quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.