"Things are starting to look up" - Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams foresees a bright future in team rebuild (Exclusive)

CJ Abrams wasn’t around for the Washington Nationals’ glory days just four years ago but seems so much longer.

Abrams had just finished his first professional season in the San Diego Padres farm system in 2019 when the Nationals beat the Houston Astros in seven games in the World Series for the franchise’s first title. The Padres had drafted Abrams sixth overall earlier that year from Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Ga.

The Nationals have hit hard times since winning the World Series. They have finished in last place in the National League each of the last four seasons and have undergone almost a complete roster turnover during that time.

Just three players remain who played in the World Series for the Nationals – left-hander Patrick Corbin, reliever Tanner Rainey and outfielder Victor Robles.

However, Abrams, a 23-year-old shortstop, is one of the foundational players of a rebuild that the Washington Nationals feel is getting closer to coming to fruition. He played a pivotal role in the Nationals having a 71-91 record this year, which was a 16-win improvement over their 55-107 mark of 2022.

“It’s a young team,” Abrams told Sportskeeda. “We play together, we play hard and we’re trying to learn everything we can in every situation. So, things are starting to look up.”

CJ Abrams keeps philosophy simple

CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals doubles against the Chicago White Sox

The 2023 season was Abrams’ first full year in the major leagues after playing 90 games combined with the San Diego Padres and Nationals a year ago. In 151 games, the left-handed hitter batted .245/.300/.412 with 18 home runs and 47 stolen bases.

What made Abrams happy about the season was that he met his simple goal.

“I just try to get better every day,” CJ Abrams said. “If I do that, I know everything else will fall into place.”

What made the Nationals happy about Abrams’ season is he showed continual improvement.

Abrams hit just .215/.262/.368 with six homers and six RBIs in his first 61 games through June 15. He then took off from there and showed he was considered the centerpiece of the six-player package the Nationals got from the Padres on Aug. 2, 2022, in the blockbuster trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

Over his final 90 games, Abrams had a .262/.321/.439 slash line while hitting 12 homers and stealing 41 bases in 43 attempts as the Nationals’ leadoff hitter.

“I just became more comfortable, I’d say,” Abrams said. “I was just getting my pitch, was less antsy and not swinging at everything. If I stay with that approach, I’ll be good, and do even better next season.”

Nationals have high hopes for CJ Abrams

The Nationals believe Abrams is capable of even better seasons.

“I’ve always said when he really learns how to shrink the strike zone, he’s going to be an All-Star, he’s going to be something else,” manager Dave Martinez said. “He still hasn’t really scratched the surface.”

Plate discipline is a weakness for CJ Abrams. He struck out 118 times in 614 plate appearances while drawing just 32 walks this year.

Martinez, though, is certain Abrams’ power numbers will go up as the strikeouts go down.

“If you watch him take batting practice, it’s in the there,” Martinez said of Abrams’ power potential. “Now, it’s translating into the game. He’s giving himself a chance to hit every pitch and he’ll continue to get better because he’s still very young.”

Corbin, an 11-year veteran, has watched Abrams’ career unfold in Washington over the last 1 ½ years. He is convinced Abrams has the potential to be a star and improve upon his 2023 total of four defensive runs saved.

“Just to see the growth of what he’s done, you can see he’s going to be a special player for a long time,” Corbin said. “To see him defensively, I think has been really impressive. He’s saved a bunch of runs for us pitchers.”

Nationals brimming with young talent

Abrams is one of many talented young players on the Nationals’ roster.

Right-hander Josiah Gray was the team’s representative in this year’s All-Star Game. He was acquired along with catcher Keibert Ruiz in the 2021 trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Among those joining CJ Abrams in the trade with the Padres were left-hander MacKenzie Gore and top outfield prospect James Wood. Outfielder Dylan Crews, the Nationals’ first-round draft pick this year, is ranked as the third-best prospect in the game by Baseball America while Wood is No. 7 and shortstop Brady House is No. 54.

Gray and Ruiz are both 25 years old while Gore is 24, Crews is 21 and House is 20.

“I don't think it was a successful season, but it was very encouraging,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said. “Nobody aims to win 70 games in a season, they want to win 90 games in a season. So that’s our goal. That’s always been our goal, but this is a good step in the right direction to that and I’m really excited about what’s coming down the pike.”

Perhaps none of those players is more exciting than Abrams.