"This dress really brings out your glow" "All hail Queen Jeter" - MLB fans in awe as Derek Jeter's wife Hannah steals spotlight in stunning black gown

Hannah Jeter is married to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who won an incredible five World Series with the team between 1996 and 2009. While Jeter's playing days may be over, he and his wife are often in the spotlight.

With the two sponsors for Wagoneer by Jeep, Hannah uploaded a short clip of her in a black dress, giving a shout-out to the company for helping her arrive in style. She captioned the post:

"Thanks for helping me arrive in style, @wagoneer 🖤"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to comment on the post, giving Hannah Jeter an array of compliments about her style:

"This dress really brings out your glow"

Fans react to Hannah Jeter's black gown

Multiple fans were quick to give Hannah a crown:

"All hail Queen Jeter"

Fans react to Hannah Jeter's black gown

Fans react to Hannah Jeter's black gown

While fans were wowed by her stylish look, not many paid attention to the car behind her. Hannah and Derek Jeter are ambassadors for Wagoneer by Jeep and have been seen in a series of adverts for the company over the last few years.

More about Hannah and Derek Jeter's deal with Wagoneer by Jeep

Hannah and Derek Jeter have been appearing in adverts for Jeep since 2022 when they signed a deal with the company that will span multiple years. While the exact details of the deal, including the years and the monetary value, remain undisclosed, the couple posts sponsored content on their social media and appear in adverts too.

After announcing the deal in 2022, Stellantis' chief global marketing officer, Olivier Francois, stated why the Jeters were perfect for the company (via The Detroit News):

"Derek is more than an American sports legend whose grit, talent and determination propelled him to achieve the highest heights of professional success. He is also a businessman, family man and a force in popular culture.

"Together with Hannah, a former tennis athlete who is a successful fashion model and television host in her own right, they have three young children and embody the American dream."

As for Derek Jeter, he released a statement too:

“Family means everything to both Hannah and me. Valuing the time we spend together and working to achieve the goals we set together are critically important, and those are priorities that have been imprinted on me from the example my parents set."

With the Jeters a marketing team's dream, one can expect the couple to be ambassadors for the company for years to come.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.