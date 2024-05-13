“This guy’s a magician with that bat in his hand” - Padres manager Mike Shildt raves about Luis Arraez amid red-hot start with new club

One of the most surprising moments of the 2024 season so far has been the trade of Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres from the Miami Marlins. Although the Marlins would likely have made some trades throughout the summer given their struggles this season, the timing of the deal raised eyebrows across the MLB.

The trade, which occurred at the beginning of May, saw two-time batting champion Luis Arraez dealt to the San Diego Padres in exchange for prospects Dillon Head, Jakob Marsee and Nathan Martorella. The Marlins also received reliever Woo-Suk Go, who signed with the Friars this offseason.

"With a .344 batting average in his first eight games in San Diego, Luis Arráez is already paying dividends for the #Padres. #LetsGoPadres | @Padres" - @MLBNetworkRadio

Although many were confused by the deal, Padres manager Mike Shildt has been one of the biggest fans of the move so far.

“This guy’s a magician with that bat in his hand," Shildt said during a recent interview on the MLB Network Radio. "He brings a real competitiveness that only continues to foster more consistent quality at-bats in our club."

Mike Shildt's praise is certainly warranted, as the two-time All-Star has been tremendous for San Diego following the trade. In only eight games with the Padres, Arraez has posted an impressive .344 batting average with a .789 OPS.

The Luis Arraez acquisition has helped the Padres climb the standings in the National League West, going 7-3 over their last 10 games.

The Miami Marlins will likely move more veterans than just Luis Arraez this season

It has been a disappointing start to the 2024 campaign for the Miami Marlins. After reaching the playoffs last year, there were heightened expectations for the club heading into the new season.

As of Monday, the Marlins own a disappointing 11-31 record, which could affect the future of many of their veteran players.

"Watching Marlins games post-Arraez feels more like a "who's going to play best on their way to getting the best return at the trade deadline." - @addeo_louis00

The Marlins have a few proven veterans in the final years of their current contracts who could draw interest near the trade deadline. Josh Bell, Tim Anderson, Tanner Scott and Matt Andriese are set to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2024 season. These are prime candidates to be moved this summer.

Nevertheless, no one on the roster is safe, given the front office's aggressiveness to trade Luis Arraez so early in the season. It could be a busy summer for the Miami Marlins.

