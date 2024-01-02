"This kid’s upside is crazy" - MLB analyst waxes lyrical of former Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom following promising Red Sox move

Vaughn Grissom has signed with the Boston Red Sox as part of a deal with the Atlanta Braves. In exchange for Grissom, Chris Sale, a seven-time All-Star, waived his no-trade clause to join the Braves. To further bolster their bullpen, Boston has recently added Lucas Giolito, a 29-year-old pitcher, from the offseason market.

Harold Reynolds, a former Seattle Mariners star, shared his thoughts on this move on the "Hot Stove" show, hosted by Matt Vasgersian.

“I think he’ll be great. He played well there before… This kid’s upside is crazy. And we’re still 22 years old? Something like that. So, I love this move, for him to get an opportunity to play,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds has commended Vaughn Grissom for his consistent performance on the field, despite his young age. However, he also expressed concern about Grissom's fielding ability. After Dansby Swanson left for the Chicago Cubs in free agency, Grissom took over the shortstop position.

When Orlando Arcia took up the job in spring training, Grissom spent the majority of the season at Triple-A, where he mostly played shortstop. He struggled defensively at shortstop during his brief stint in the majors.

But with the guidance of experienced players like Justin Turner and Rafael Devers, the young Grissom could reach his full potential at Fenway Park. This move could potentially allow the Red Sox to win the World Series pennant, which they have been waiting for since 2018.

Drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2019, Vaughn Grissom made his MLB debut last year against the Boston Red Sox, the same team he'll be playing for next season. Despite only playing for two seasons, the 22-year-old infielder has shown promising potential that the Red Sox want to invest in.

Vaughn Grissom’s time with the Atlanta Braves

Vaughn Grissom played with the Atlanta Braves in two seasons, 2022 and 2023. He has appeared in 64 games, slashing .287/.353/.440 with an OPS of .792, scoring 27 RBIs and five home runs.

Though he has appeared in the postseason twice, he has never progressed beyond the division series.

