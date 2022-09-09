"This is why nobody believes in this team" "Robertson sucks" - Philadelphia Phillies fans in complete meltdown mode following closer's blown save

The Philadelphia Phillies were set for a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins tonight as they faced off against Cy Young candidate Sandy Alacantara. The Phillies led by a score of 5-4 before closer David Robertson blew a save, resulting in a heartbreaking 6-5 loss.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the infuriating loss. One fan said that this loss tonight is exactly why nobody believes in the team come postseason time.

David Robertson did not have his best outing tonight, going one inning and allowing two earned runs. This was his third loss of the season and seventh blown save. This is a huge concern for the Phillies going forward.

Sandra @sandyrnbc @Phillies Robertson sucks. Harper and Scwarber getting paid big bucks for doing nothing. @Phillies Robertson sucks. Harper and Scwarber getting paid big bucks for doing nothing.

It was a horrible loss for the Phillies.

The Phillies offense certainly did their job, scoring five runs on All-Star Sandy Alacantara. Losing a game like this is extremely frustrating.

The Phillies have not made the postseason since 2011. This blown save will definitely not help their chances.

Playing at home against a struggling Marlins team is a must win for any playoff team. What a dissapointment.

robert @philsangerme @Phillies Not a good loss. Just saying, good teams don’t lose those type of games. They have shutdown relievers (who we should have) to close their games. Cannot have David Robertson as our high leverage guy. Too old, out of gas, throws too many pitches. Clean it up. @Phillies Not a good loss. Just saying, good teams don’t lose those type of games. They have shutdown relievers (who we should have) to close their games. Cannot have David Robertson as our high leverage guy. Too old, out of gas, throws too many pitches. Clean it up.

The Phillies will likely make the postseason, but with performances like this, they may be a one-and-done team. This is certainly not encouraging for any fans.

Rick Caputo @scrounge7w4 @Phillies Phil’s may make the playoffs but with pitching like this, it will be a quick series. @Phillies Phil’s may make the playoffs but with pitching like this, it will be a quick series.

Overall, a horrible loss for the Philadelphia Phillies as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2011. The Phillies will host the Washington Nationals for a three-game weekend series with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

Noah Syndergaard gets the start for the Phillies. He enters play with a 8-9 record and a 4.07 ERA. He will be up against veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin. Corbin enters play with a 6-17 record with an abysmal 6.28 ERA.

Is 2022 finally the year the Philadelphia Phillies make the postseason?

Rhys Hoskins (right) and Kyle Schwarber (left) celebrate during tonight's Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies game.

The Philadelphia Phillies have not made the postseason since 2011; the second longest drought behind the Seattle Mariners in the MLB. Since 2011, the Phillies have had many teams with potential, but they never seemed to put it all together.

This season seems different, though. The team enters play on September 9th with a record of 75-62 and are in great position for a Wild Card spot. Between superstars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and their excellent aces in Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, the Phillies will be dangerous in the postseason.

The main question will be whether the Phillies bullpen can perform well enough to close out games. This question, still unanswered, will be critical for the team going forward.

