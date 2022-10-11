"This is one of the most deserved contracts in baseball", "Manager of the Year and it's not even close!" - Philadelphia Phillies fans thrilled as team signs interim manager Rob Thomson to a two-year extension

The Philadelphia Phillies have decided to make interim manager Rob Thomson their manager going forward, signing him to a two-year extension. When Thomson took over the Phillies as interim manager on June 3rd, they were a struggling team on the verge of missing the playoffs. They are currently preparing for the National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves.
Thomson has already proven that he can lead this team into the playoffs, the only question is how far they will go. With superstar offensive player Bryce Harper, they have a high ceiling. The Phillies are playing hard for Thomson, but being able to maintain that will be the greatest test he faces under this new contract.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced the contract extension via their official Twitter account.
Phillies supporters loved to hear the news, as Thomson has quickly become a fan favorite. Being a Canadian being nicknamed 'Philly Rob' and earning the respect of the Philadelphia faithful is no easy task. Bringing a struggling team to postseason glory was more than enough for Thomson to earn this opportunity.
It isn't just the fans who love this move, but the Phillies players as well. Thomson being named the manager going forward was celebrated by highly-respected members of the locker room.
Not every fan is convinced that this is the optimal move. The Philadelphia Phillies are extremely talented, and this contract means Thomson will be their manager during their championship window. That would be a tall task for any manager. Even the most pessimistic fan still feels he has earned the opportunity, but is wary of the risks.
Most fans, however, are absolutely thrilled with this extension. Having a manger that is respected by both the team and the fan base is exceedingly hard to find. Locking one up for the next couple of years is a move that makes sense.
Rob Thomson earned the title of manager during his brief time as interim manager, but his goals have remained unchanged.
Rob Thomson will need to have the Philadelphia Phillies firing on all cylinders against the Atlanta Braves
The Braves won the National League East because they are one of the best teams in the MLB. The Philadelphia Phillies are still in the playoffs because they are scrappy underdogs. This matchup may look clear cut on paper, but it is much more muddy in reality.
If the Phillies play at their best, as Thomson has been able to get them to do so often, they could pull off another playoff upset.