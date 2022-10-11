"This is one of the most deserved contracts in baseball", "Manager of the Year and it's not even close!" - Philadelphia Phillies fans thrilled as team signs interim manager Rob Thomson to a two-year extension

The Philadelphia Phillies have decided to make interim manager Rob Thomson their manager going forward, signing him to a two-year extension. When Thomson took over the Phillies as interim manager on June 3rd, they were a struggling team on the verge of missing the playoffs. They are currently preparing for the National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Thomson has already proven that he can lead this team into the playoffs, the only question is how far they will go. With superstar offensive player Bryce Harper, they have a high ceiling. The Phillies are playing hard for Thomson, but being able to maintain that will be the greatest test he faces under this new contract.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the contract extension via their official Twitter account.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies The Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. The Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. https://t.co/fUyPgFIdgY

Phillies supporters loved to hear the news, as Thomson has quickly become a fan favorite. Being a Canadian being nicknamed 'Philly Rob' and earning the respect of the Philadelphia faithful is no easy task. Bringing a struggling team to postseason glory was more than enough for Thomson to earn this opportunity.

Sean @PhillyThe13th @Phillies Manager of the Year and it's not even close! @Phillies Manager of the Year and it's not even close!

It isn't just the fans who love this move, but the Phillies players as well. Thomson being named the manager going forward was celebrated by highly-respected members of the locker room.

Kyle Schwarber @kschwarb12 Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies The Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. The Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. https://t.co/fUyPgFIdgY Lets go! That’s our guy! twitter.com/phillies/statu… Lets go! That’s our guy! twitter.com/phillies/statu…

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Phillies starter Ranger Suarez was thrilled with manager Rob Thomson's extension: He's just a very good person. He let us be ourselves. There's a lot of freedom that we feel when we're around him. And the most important thing is that we're comfortable because we can be ourselves. Phillies starter Ranger Suarez was thrilled with manager Rob Thomson's extension: He's just a very good person. He let us be ourselves. There's a lot of freedom that we feel when we're around him. And the most important thing is that we're comfortable because we can be ourselves.

Not every fan is convinced that this is the optimal move. The Philadelphia Phillies are extremely talented, and this contract means Thomson will be their manager during their championship window. That would be a tall task for any manager. Even the most pessimistic fan still feels he has earned the opportunity, but is wary of the risks.

Cedric ⚡️ @c3dric04 @Phillies So although he’s done great I’m not sure half a season is enough for me to give him two more years. But as a fan, I gotta get behind the manager🤷🏽‍♂️ @Phillies So although he’s done great I’m not sure half a season is enough for me to give him two more years. But as a fan, I gotta get behind the manager🤷🏽‍♂️

Stove @LadybugTrap @Phillies I don't mind it, he's earned it, but he absolutely must have a clear mind about building a coaching staff that makes him better. @Phillies I don't mind it, he's earned it, but he absolutely must have a clear mind about building a coaching staff that makes him better.

Most fans, however, are absolutely thrilled with this extension. Having a manger that is respected by both the team and the fan base is exceedingly hard to find. Locking one up for the next couple of years is a move that makes sense.

jason @jasinfla @Phillies Such a success story, I’m a Brewers fan but I’m happy for him and the success of the organization. Good luck in the next round! @Phillies Such a success story, I’m a Brewers fan but I’m happy for him and the success of the organization. Good luck in the next round!

Teddy @Ted50178168 @Phillies Not sure what took so long @Phillies Not sure what took so long

Rob Thomson earned the title of manager during his brief time as interim manager, but his goals have remained unchanged.

Rob Thomson will need to have the Philadelphia Phillies firing on all cylinders against the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies

The Braves won the National League East because they are one of the best teams in the MLB. The Philadelphia Phillies are still in the playoffs because they are scrappy underdogs. This matchup may look clear cut on paper, but it is much more muddy in reality.

If the Phillies play at their best, as Thomson has been able to get them to do so often, they could pull off another playoff upset.

Poll : 0 votes