“This rule is absolutely ridiculous" "This kind of call is ruining the sport" - MLB fans react to controversial home plate call during Phillies -Marlins game

The Miami Marlins traveled to Philadelphia to face off against the Phillies in an MLB thriller. During the game, Marlins outfielder Brian Anderson caught a flyball in left field before making a throw to home plate. In what was originally called an out was soon overturned due to the catcher blocking the plate.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Brian Anderson had one of the best throws of the year overturned for blocking the plate Brian Anderson had one of the best throws of the year overturned for blocking the plate https://t.co/DheS5RxMeU

"Brian Anderson had one of the best throws of the year overturned for blocking the plate" - Jomboy Media

Blocking the plate call has been controversial for much of the MLB season and has been confusing for many fans and players. One fan believes that the rule is absolutely ridiculous given that the catcher was forced to catch the ball at the plate.

Joe R. @Rhinosteel6 @JomboyMedia He had to catch the damn ball.. This rule is absolutely ridiculous @JomboyMedia He had to catch the damn ball.. This rule is absolutely ridiculous

One fan thinks that this rule is ruining the sport.

Ace Jetstream @AceJetstream @JomboyMedia This is becoming a major issue. This kind of call is ruining the sport. And he is trying to make a play, not sure what we expect the catcher to do. @JomboyMedia This is becoming a major issue. This kind of call is ruining the sport. And he is trying to make a play, not sure what we expect the catcher to do.

Matt Siegel @TheDiamondMLB @JomboyMedia I’m gonna need the explanation of what the catcher must do. Give a lane on the inside of the plate? But how could he establish a lane across the foul line before the ball goes there? And how would the runner know to go to the inside where the ball should be? @JomboyMedia I’m gonna need the explanation of what the catcher must do. Give a lane on the inside of the plate? But how could he establish a lane across the foul line before the ball goes there? And how would the runner know to go to the inside where the ball should be?

Other fans believe that it was the right call given that the catcher must give the baserunner a path to home plate.

Herald @Herald41039718 @AceJetstream @JomboyMedia He needs to give the runner a path to slide into home it’s for the catchers safety @AceJetstream @JomboyMedia He needs to give the runner a path to slide into home it’s for the catchers safety

Overall, an interesting call and one that made the difference in a close game. For 2023, MLB may want to consider defining the rules more clearly so situations like this do not happen in the future.

MLB: Phillies vs. Marlins Game Highlights

The Phillies got on the board early with a solo home run by Edmundo Sosa in the third inning. It was his first career home run as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies



#RingTheBell Sosa gets his first dinger of the season, we get a lead! Sosa gets his first dinger of the season, we get a lead!#RingTheBell https://t.co/dy64HasKHn

"Sosa gets his first dinger of the season, we get a lead!" [email protected]

The Marlins tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single from Brian Anderson.

Following this, the Phillies got a run thanks to a sacrifice fly by third baseman Alex Bohm.

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola recorded his 200th strikeout of the season. This is the fourth time that Nola has surpassed 200 strikeouts in a season.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies strikeout season for Nols. Anotherstrikeout season for Nols. Another 2⃣0⃣0⃣ strikeout season for Nols. https://t.co/CQZ9EoO9HQ

"Another 200 strikeout season for Nols." [email protected]

The Marlins tied the game up in the 8th inning, but it would be the Phillies game to win in the 9th. The Phillies started the 9th inning off with a Bryce Harper double, followed by second baseman Jean Segura delivering in the clutch with a walk-off base hit.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies That's a meeeeeeean mean Jean That's a meeeeeeean mean Jean https://t.co/5abVarrY4B

"That's a meeeeeeen mean Jean" [email protected]

Overall, a much-needed win for the Phillies as they look to rebound after a rough start to September. The Phillies and Marlins will face off for the second game of the series tomorrow night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PM EDT.

