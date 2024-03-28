“This team is going to be so nasty this year!” – Dodgers fans hyped as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homer in same inning versus St. Louis

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2024 campaign with higher expectations than any other club in the MLB. Thanks to the addition of Shohei Ohtani, not to mention a plethora of other stars, Los Angeles is considered one of the favorites to not only win the NL but to win the World Series altogether.

While "superteams" have failed before in the past, the Los Angeles Dodgers put their offensive prowess on full display during their Opening Day matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The combination of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman has the entire league focused on Los Angeles to see whether or not the three MVPs can lead the team to success.

Well, it's safe to say that expectations will only continue to grow for the trio after they put on a showcase in their first home game of the year. In the bottom of the third inning, both Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman launched home runs, sending Los Angeles Dodgers fans into a frenzy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

These fans took to social media to not only share their excitement about their team but also take shots at the growing number of haters who doubted them all offseason. A number of Dodgers supporters simply expressed how nasty this year's squad will be in 2024, wishing safety for the rest of the teams in the National League.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A number of other fans turned their attention to Shohei Ohtani. These supporters said that the two-time AL MVP must be pleased with seeing how competitive his new club is. Others have gone as far as to say that this is the year that Shohei Ohtani will finally win a World Series title.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles Dodgers enjoyed another impressive debut for one of their offseason acquisitions

The trio of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Shohei Ohtani drew much of the attention in the lead-up to the club's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. That being said, starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow also impressed during his debut with his new club.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher tossed 6.0 innings for his team, racking up five strikeouts and giving up only two hits. Unfortunately for Glasnow, one of those hits was a solo home run by former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt. Either way, it's safe to say that Dodgers fans are more than happy with the debut performance from Tyler Glasnow.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.