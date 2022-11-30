After donning the famous Yankee pinstripes during the MLB season, 'Nasty' Nestor Cortes will now don the red, white, and blue in next year's World Baseball Classic.

The announcement of Nestor Cortes' inclusion coincided with the kickoff of the United States men's soccer team's FIFA World Cup game against Iran. The team eventually won 1-0 to progress to the knockout rounds of the competition. This, needless to say, could be a memorable day for sports fans across the country.

Team USA fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the universally beloved Cortes.

"This is a top 10 day in American history" - @ Brian

"It’s over for everyone else" - @ Ethan

The loveable 27-year-old New York Yankees hurler was born in Surgidero de Batabano in Cuba. However, he relocated stateside after his father won a visa lottery, bringing the seven-month-old Nestor and the family to Hialeah, Florida.

Cortes grew up in the city and played on Hialeah High School's baseball team before eventually committing to play for Florida International University's baseball team. That wouldn't happen though, as he was selected by the Yankees in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Nasty Nestor Cortes boosts Team USA pitching staff

Cortes paying homage to his adapted home during MLB Players Weekend

Nestor Cortes' addition to Team USA's pitching squad is a huge upgrade.

Just moments after the reveal, it was also announced that the team will include St. Louis Cardinals stalwart Adam Wainwright and Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merill Kelly. They will be supported from the bullpen by Baltimore's Dillon Tate, Milwaukee's Devin Williams, and Pittsburgh's David Bednar.

Their offensive firepower includes Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts, and NL MVP Goldshmidt. However, the team's pitching crew leaves a lot to be desired at the moment.

Team USA will kickoff their title defense on March 11, 2023, against Great Britain. They have been placed in Pool C and will have a relatively easy group that includes the aforementioned Team GB, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. All the games from this pool will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

