Miguel Cabrera has accomplished numerous milestones in his 21-year MLB career, and now those occasions will endure indelibly in a pair of shoes.

Before the commencement of Saturday's game against the Guardians, which was the second-to-last of his career, the Detroit Tigers presented Cabrera with a number of presents.

The organization gave Cabrera a pair of bespoke Air Jordan cleats in addition to a seat from Comerica Park autographed by the entire Tigers' roster and a $24,000 donation to Cabrera's foundation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Tigers gifted Miguel Cabrera Jordan cleats that are made out of baseballs from milestone moments in his career," brwalkoff tweeted.

The bases and baseballs from different career-defining moments were used to make the customized Jordan cleats. As part of a pregame ritual honoring Cabrera, they were revealed by current Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and previous Tigers manager Jim Leyland.

Fans took to the Instagram post to voice their appreciation for the legend and comment on his customized cleats.

Fan reactions

"Wonder how much these are worth," jake.marshall07 tweeted.

"Put them in Cooperstown New York," philliesnick25 tweeted.

Although there were undoubtedly many alternatives given all the accomplishments Cabrera has chalked up over the years, Detroit chose not to specify which games the bases and balls were from and which were used to design the cleats.

Fan reactions

"Impressive Cleats," lordmahajan tweeted.

"Love the shoes!!" durva_pawaskar tweeted.

"Classy tribute to a legend," priyanka03 tweeted.

"W tigers," cw20sports tweeted.

"Made by @markoterzo" jmhager_art tweeted.

Miguel Cabrera is a true legend of baseball

Miguel Cabrera had an 0-for-3 game against Guardians starter Lucas Giolito and two strikeouts before walking on four pitches in his final at-bat against reliever Enyel De Los Santos, but the 0-for didn't matter.

With 3,174 hits — the 16th-most in major league history — 511 home runs (tied for 25th), 627 doubles (tied for 13th), 1,881 RBIs, 1,258 walks, 103 sacrifice flies (tied for 25th) and a.900 OPS, Cabrera finished with a.306 average.

Expand Tweet

In Detroit, Venezuela and the whole baseball world, Cabrera leaves a legacy. He also left behind Torkelson's glove, which he autographed while outlining his professional achievements.

It's safe to say that the Tigers' dugout would be excited to watch Miggy fulfill his new role as a special assistant to the President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris.