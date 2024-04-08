TikTok sensation Savannah Bananas set to bring their zany game to Fenway Park for epic 2024 world tour stop

Savannah Bananas, a minor league baseball team that participates in a one-of-a-kind baseball league, "Banana Ball," is coming to Fenway Park for the Banana Ball World Tour. The league plays baseball but in an entertaining way, with a slight deviation from the normal set of rules.

On Saturday, Jun. 8, the Savannah Bananas play at Fenway Park in Boston, and fans can purchase the tickets using StubHub and VividSeats. At the time of writing, the cheapest ticket available for the June event is $180 on StubHub and $215 on VividSeats.

TikTok's favorite baseball team wears kilts and appears in over-the-top music videos like Old Town Road, Can't Stop the Peeling and I Do Not Dance. Each hitter from the team is escorted by the Banana Pep Band. There's a yellow carpet underneath for their welcome as they make their way to the plate.

Even former WWE champion John Cena marked his presence with the most iconic entrance.

This will be Savannah Bananas' first time in Boston since the team was founded in 2016.

Savannah Bananas schedule for the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour

The team's Instagram handle posted the schedule of their upcoming stops.

The schedule of the Savannah Bananas is as follows:

February

Feb. 8–10: Location: Tampa Bay, Florida Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field

Feb. 15–17: Location: Peoria, Arizona Venue: Peoria Sports Complex

March

March 1–3: Location: Jacksonville, Florida Venue: 121 Financial Ballpark

March 9: Location: Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

March 14-16: Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Alex Box Stadium

March 22–24: Location: Gwinnett County, Georgia; Venue: Coolray Field

April

April 12–14: Location: Durham, North Carolina Venue: Durham Bulls Athletic Park

April 20-21: Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

April 25–27: Location: Mesa, Arizona Venue: Sloan Park

May

May 3–5: Location: Fresno, California Venue: Chukchansi Park

May 9–11: Location: Sacramento, California Venue: Sutter Health Park

May 16–18: Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

June

June 8: Location: Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

June 13–15: Location: Nashville, Tennessee Venue: First Horizon Park

July

July 5-7: Location: Buffalo, New York Venue: Sahlen Field

July 13: Location: Washington, D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

August

Aug. 1–3: Location: Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Louisville Slugger Field

Aug. 10: Location: Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Aug. 16–18: Location: Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Harbor Park Stadium

Aug. 30-31: Location: Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Smith’s Ballpark

September

Sept. 6–8: Location: Des Moines, Iowa; Venue: Principal Park; October

Sept. 21: Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

October

Oct. 12: Location: Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot Park

Oct. 14–18: Location: Bananaland at Sea

Tickets for all the events can be purchased from StubHub and VividSeats.

