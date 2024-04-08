TikTok sensation Savannah Bananas set to bring their zany game to Fenway Park for epic 2024 world tour stop

Savannah Bananas, a minor league baseball team that participates in a one-of-a-kind baseball league, "Banana Ball," is coming to Fenway Park for the Banana Ball World Tour. The league plays baseball but in an entertaining way, with a slight deviation from the normal set of rules.
On Saturday, Jun. 8, the Savannah Bananas play at Fenway Park in Boston, and fans can purchase the tickets using StubHub and VividSeats. At the time of writing, the cheapest ticket available for the June event is $180 on StubHub and $215 on VividSeats.
TikTok's favorite baseball team wears kilts and appears in over-the-top music videos like Old Town Road, Can't Stop the Peeling and I Do Not Dance. Each hitter from the team is escorted by the Banana Pep Band. There's a yellow carpet underneath for their welcome as they make their way to the plate.
Even former WWE champion John Cena marked his presence with the most iconic entrance.
This will be Savannah Bananas' first time in Boston since the team was founded in 2016.
Savannah Bananas schedule for the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour
The team's Instagram handle posted the schedule of their upcoming stops.
The schedule of the Savannah Bananas is as follows:
February
- Feb. 8–10: Location: Tampa Bay, Florida Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- Feb. 15–17: Location: Peoria, Arizona Venue: Peoria Sports Complex
March
- March 1–3: Location: Jacksonville, Florida Venue: 121 Financial Ballpark
- March 9: Location: Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park
- March 14-16: Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Alex Box Stadium
- March 22–24: Location: Gwinnett County, Georgia; Venue: Coolray Field
April
- April 12–14: Location: Durham, North Carolina Venue: Durham Bulls Athletic Park
- April 20-21: Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park
- April 25–27: Location: Mesa, Arizona Venue: Sloan Park
May
- May 3–5: Location: Fresno, California Venue: Chukchansi Park
- May 9–11: Location: Sacramento, California Venue: Sutter Health Park
- May 16–18: Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
June
- June 8: Location: Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park
- June 13–15: Location: Nashville, Tennessee Venue: First Horizon Park
July
- July 5-7: Location: Buffalo, New York Venue: Sahlen Field
- July 13: Location: Washington, D.C. Venue: Nationals Park
August
- Aug. 1–3: Location: Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Louisville Slugger Field
- Aug. 10: Location: Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field
- Aug. 16–18: Location: Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Harbor Park Stadium
- Aug. 30-31: Location: Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Smith’s Ballpark
September
- Sept. 6–8: Location: Des Moines, Iowa; Venue: Principal Park; October
- Sept. 21: Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park
October
- Oct. 12: Location: Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot Park
- Oct. 14–18: Location: Bananaland at Sea
Tickets for all the events can be purchased from StubHub and VividSeats.
Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.