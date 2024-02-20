WATCH: Savannah Bananas' latest antics involve Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's romance skit

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love has reached just about everywhere on earth, including the Savannah Bananas baseball game.

The Savannah Bananas team took on the Party Animals in Peoria, Arizona, on Friday, where the duplicate NFL power couple marked their presence. Jackson Olsen, played the pop star, while Michael Deeb portrayed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Entering from the Bananas dugout, Deep escorted Olsen, who was charming audiences with Taylor Swift-esque blonde looks while walking to the plate. The Savannah team's Instagram handle posted the scene on social media.

"Karma is the guy on the Bananas," the caption read.

The announcers had fun with it and one of them said:

"I mean, it is really something that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have chosen a Banana ball game for their first public appearance since the Super Bowl."

Banana ball is a baseball game that is played with a slight deviation from the standard baseball rules, bringing entertainment to the sport.

WWE wrestler John Cena donned the Savannah Bananas jersey to play baseball

Last week, former WWE champion John Cena made his way from the dugout to represent the Savannah Bananas in a baseball game against the Party Animals.

Cena jogged to the home plate, raised his championship belt and then went on to face the pitcher. His at-bat antics also struck a chord with fans, as he was sent off by the umpire after the pitcher ranged him for the out.

The baseball club also saw former New York Yankees first baseman Nick Swisher, who made his Banana Ball debut against the Party Animals in Tampa, Florida. However, his first pitch at bat was thrown behind him by Garett Delano, leaving him shocked and chuckling at the same time.

The Bananas have won three Petit Cup championships (2016, 2021 and 2022). The club was founded by Fans First Entertainment (Jesse and Emily Cole).

