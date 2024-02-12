[WATCH] Former Yankees star Nick Swisher dodges erratic pitch during chaotic at-bat for Savannah Bananas

Former New York Yankees first baseman Nick Swisher debuted with the Savannah Bananas against the Party Animals in Tampa, Florida.

However, his first pitch-at-bat was erratic, and if it were in the majors, benches would already have cleared for a brawl.

Garett Delano pitched behind Swisher, leaving him shocked and chuckling in a chaotic at-bat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Gotcha😜 Former Yankee Nick Swisher didn’t see this one coming 👀"

The game was part of the 2024 Banana Ball World Tours and played with its own set of rules, including a slight deviation from the standard baseball rules.

Apart from Swisher, many other notable celebrities participated in the World Tour, including former MLB players like Jonny Gomes, Johnny Damon and Josh Reddick. WWE wrestler and actor John Cena.

Nick Swisher won the World Series with the Yankees in the 2009 season. He last played in an MLB game for the Atlanta Braves in Oct. 2015.

History of Savannah Bananas and how Banana Ball games are different

After the South Atlantic League's Savannah Sand Gnats departed for Columbia, South Carolina, on Sept. 22, 2015, the Coastal Plain League named Savannah Bananas as its newest franchise to begin play in 2016.

The baseball club won three Petit Cup championships (2016, 2021 and 2022). The team is owned and was founded by Fans First Entertainment (Jesse and Emily Cole).

Their coaching staff includes Reginald Horton and Adam Virant, under the leadership of manager Tyler Gillum. They play their home games at Grayson Stadium.

Since 2020, the Banana Ball games have deviated from standard baseball rules to bring a fun element to the game. The rules are as follows:

Every Inning Counts: The team with the most runs at the conclusion of the inning receives one point, and the team with the most points wins the game! In the final inning, every run counts for a point! Two-hour time limit (once 1:50 hours are done, no new inning can start). No stepping out of the batter box; if done, automatic strike. No bunting; if done, automatic ejection. No mound visits. Walks are sprints. A foul ball caught by a fan results in an out. Batters can steal first base. One-on-One Showdown Tiebreaker

Game 2 of the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour saw the Party Animals beat the Savannah Bananas 5-3.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.