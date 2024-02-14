“Tim Lincecum is the first guy you think of" - Walker Buehler believes Yoshinobu Yamamoto's pitching style resembles "The Freak"

There's no other team that has spent as much as the Los Angeles Dodgers on superstar players this offseason, signing superstar pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in December, despite him not having played in the Major League yet.

The Japanese ace will be among the best pitchers in the league, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts realizes his potential. According to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, Roberts compared Yamamoto with the former San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum.

Agreeing with the manager’s words, Dodgers ace Walker Buehler added to the comparison:

“We’ve seen a lot of examples of those guys/ … Tim Lincecum is the first guy you think of.”

Lincecum has two NL Cy Young awards and was nicknamed “The Freak,” due to his strong pitching despite his smaller physique. The reason for their comparison is due to their similar heights, with Lincecum being five-foot-11, and Yamamoto being an inch shorter.

Both compensate for their lack of physical size with their talent. Lincecum was one of the best pitchers during his stint in the Major League. "The Freak" is a four time All Star and also helped the Giants win the World Series thrice.

Yamamoto, 25, is at the start of his career and has a lot of potential. He shares a lot of qualities with Lincecum and could achieve similar success.

Tyler Glasnow still settling in as a Dodger with Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Dodgers' right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is not used to the star-studded life with the team.

He's still getting used to the idea that he's an LA Dodgers pitcher and feels surreal seeing big names like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani in the clubhouse.

“It’s cool. It’s very surreal. I think it’s still not even fully kicked in. I think, as time goes on, I’ll be able to be like, ‘Wow this is crazy’” said Glasnow, as reported by Jay Cohen of the AP News.

The Dodgers acquired the right-hander in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in December. The 30-year-old agreed a five year contract worth $136.5 million.

