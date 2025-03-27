Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and more for March 27th, 2025

It's Opening Day, which means real, official, counting home runs will happen today. That also means it's an opportunity for sports fans to bet on which players will do just that. Hitting home runs is hard, but multiple players tend to get them on any given game day. With every team in action, there are a lot of choices. Here are the best today.

Note: There is no guarantee that anyone will hit a home run, as these are strictly predictions.

Best MLB home run picks for Opening Day

#5) Trea Turner: +500

Trea Turner might hit a home run today (Imagn)

Trea Turner may not seem like much of a home run hitter, but he does have 171 in his career and hit 21 in 121 games last year. Today, he's up against MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals. Gore has given up a 12.6% home run per flyball rate in his career and Turner has the righty-lefty advantage.

#4) Julio Rodriguez: +425

Julio Rodriguez could hit a homer (Getty)

Julio Rodriguez had a bit of a down year last year, but he still has 80 home runs in three seasons. The slugger only had 20 last year, but he eclipsed 28 in both of his first two seasons. Today, the Seattle Mariners star gets to take on Luis Severino and the Oakland Athletics. Severino has a career 14.1% home run per fly ball rate.

#3) Mike Trout: +390

Mike Trout is a good bet for a homer (Imagn)

In limited action last year, Mike Trout had the power stroke. He may have only played 29 games, but he hit an incredible 10 home runs during that time. That pace would've had him contending with Aaron Judge for the league lead. Today, he's facing Sean Burke and the dismal Chicago White Sox, who gave up a lot of home runs last year.

#2) Rafael Devers: +310

Rafael Devers could hit one out (Imagn)

Rafael Devers has been one of baseball's premier hitters for a while. Last year, he had 28 home runs. Plus, Devers just lost the battle for third base. He has nothing to do every day but hit now as the DH, and he's probably a little frustrated by that.

He could take his frustrations out on the ball when it's delivered by Nathan Eovaldi, who admittedly does present a difficult matchup. Devers does have the hand advantage as a lefty, though.

#1) Aaron Judge: +215

Aaron Judge had 58 home runs last year (Imagn)

Aaron Judge led the league in home runs last year. Despite missing a third of the games in 2023, he had 37 and was top five in the AL. In 2022, he set the AL record with 62 home runs. If he's playing, he's one of the best bets to go deep in the entire sport.

It rarely matters who the New York Yankees star faces, but today he's against Freddy Peralta, who had an alarming 23.5% home run per flyball rate during Spring Training.

