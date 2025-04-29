On Tuesday, all 30 MLB teams are in action, and each one will send a starting pitcher to the mound. They will record strikeouts, and sports bettors need to determine how many each would have for the over/under line.

Ad

That's always a challenge for each pitcher, but it's even harder when having to choose between the maximum possible starters. We've compiled some of the stronger bets for fans to keep an eye on from DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed in sports betting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best MLB strikeout prop bets for April 29

5) Carlos Rodon: under 6.5 -145

Take the under on Carlos Rodon (Imagn)

Carlos Rodon has been excellent lately, and he's been racking up strikeouts, including eight or more in each of his last four starts. He's only been under seven once this season for the New York Yankees, but he is facing a solid offense in the Baltimore Orioles, a team he's historically struggled against. Take the under.

Ad

Trending

4) Kyle Gibson: under 4.5 -160

Take the under on Kyle Gibson today (Imagn)

Kyle Gibson has yet to pitch this year; however, he's not a strikeout machine. He had a 20.9% K rate last year for the St. Louis Cardinals and has a career 7.28 K/9. Against an offense like the New York Yankees, he's not in line to rack up the strikeouts in his first start. Take the under, even though the line is low for him on Tuesday.

Ad

3) Zack Wheeler: over 6.5 -135

Zack Wheeler has a good matchup today (Imagn)

Zack Wheeler has historically been a good strikeout pitcher (career 9.33 K/9), and that has continued in 2025. He is striking out 34% of the batters he's faced for the Philadelphia Phillies. Even with a higher line, he's due for an outstanding outing against the Washington Nationals, a team without a dominant offense. Take the over.

Ad

2) Nick Pivetta: over 5.5 -155 (Safest pick of the day)

Nick Pivetta is today's safest pick (Imagn)

Tuesday's safest selection is Nick Pivetta. The San Diego Padres ace is striking out 27% of the batters he has seen this year and boasts a 9.93 career K/9. He's up against the San Francisco Giants, and they strike out sometimes. The line is on the lower side, so take the over with confidence.

Ad

1) Garrett Crochet: over 6.5 +125 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Garrett Crochet is today's bold prediction (Imagn)

Garrett Crochet is Tuesday's bold prediction. Historically, the Boston Red Sox ace has racked up strikeouts. This year, he's a bit below 30% for his K rate, which is still solid. He's got a high line and is facing the Toronto Blue Jays, but he's good enough to outdo the odds and cut down batters with ease. Take the over on Crochet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More