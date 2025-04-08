Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet and more for April 8, 2025

Some of the top pitchers will be taking the mound on Tuesday. With a full slate of MLB games scheduled to take place, now is a great opportunity to make pitcher prop bets.

Ad

There are strikeout numbers set for every starting pitcher ready to take the mound, and you can make predictions from those odds. Here is a look at the top MLB pitcher strikeout prop bets you want to make.

Top MLB Pitchers strikeouts prop bets for April 8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tarik Skubal: under 7.5 -150

Tarik Skubal is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal, the 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner, is one of the best pitchers. Skubal is capable of having a game with plenty of strikeouts, but that won't be the case on Tuesday. The New York Yankees have a solid lineup and won't allow Skubal to get to eight strikeouts in this game.

Ad

Trending

Paul Skenes: over 6.5 -165

Paul Skenes is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes just continues to impress for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he does it by striking out opponents. With an over/under set at just 6.5 total strikeouts for the young right-hander, it's a good idea to bet the over, as he will strike out at least seven members of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ad

Framber Valdez: over 5.5 -165

Framber Valdez is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Framber Valdez is one of the most underrated pitchers in the league as he always seems to be pitching well for the Houston Astros. This should be another great start for Valdez as he will have some success against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Ad

Chris Sale: over 6.5 -165 (Safest pick of the day)

Chris Sale is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The safest pick of the day will come from Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves as they are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies. This almost feels like a must-win game for Atlanta, and it will be Sale who sets the tone on the mound. Sale is one of the best pitchers and will deliver for his team in Atlanta.

Ad

Garrett Crochet: over 6.5 +105 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Garrett Crochet is pitching today - Source: Imagn

It's always a good idea to make a bold prediction when looking at pitcher props, and Garrett Crochet should be the focus on Tuesday. Crochet is facing a Toronto Blue Jays team that strikes out a lot, and he will record at least 6.5 strikeouts in this matchup for the Boston Red Sox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More