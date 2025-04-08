Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet and more for April 8, 2025

Some of the top pitchers will be taking the mound on Tuesday. With a full slate of MLB games scheduled to take place, now is a great opportunity to make pitcher prop bets.
There are strikeout numbers set for every starting pitcher ready to take the mound, and you can make predictions from those odds. Here is a look at the top MLB pitcher strikeout prop bets you want to make.
Top MLB Pitchers strikeouts prop bets for April 8
Tarik Skubal: under 7.5 -150
Tarik Skubal, the 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner, is one of the best pitchers. Skubal is capable of having a game with plenty of strikeouts, but that won't be the case on Tuesday. The New York Yankees have a solid lineup and won't allow Skubal to get to eight strikeouts in this game.
Paul Skenes: over 6.5 -165
Paul Skenes just continues to impress for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he does it by striking out opponents. With an over/under set at just 6.5 total strikeouts for the young right-hander, it's a good idea to bet the over, as he will strike out at least seven members of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Framber Valdez: over 5.5 -165
Framber Valdez is one of the most underrated pitchers in the league as he always seems to be pitching well for the Houston Astros. This should be another great start for Valdez as he will have some success against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
Chris Sale: over 6.5 -165 (Safest pick of the day)
The safest pick of the day will come from Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves as they are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies. This almost feels like a must-win game for Atlanta, and it will be Sale who sets the tone on the mound. Sale is one of the best pitchers and will deliver for his team in Atlanta.
Garrett Crochet: over 6.5 +105 (Bold Prediction of the day)
It's always a good idea to make a bold prediction when looking at pitcher props, and Garrett Crochet should be the focus on Tuesday. Crochet is facing a Toronto Blue Jays team that strikes out a lot, and he will record at least 6.5 strikeouts in this matchup for the Boston Red Sox.