Tommy Edman's wife gushes over Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko's thoughtful gift on the way to Tokyo; shares sneak peek of luxurious stay in Japan

Tommy Edman and the LA Dodgers have made their way to Japan to compete in the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series. The Dodgers allowed family members to go along with the team and Edman's wife Kristen traveled to Japan.

Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, did not join the Dodgers but made a nice gesture. Tanaka wanted to make the MLB wives feel welcome and she sent them care packages for the plane trip to Tokyo.

It included several Hello Kitty items and some cozy pajamas. Kristen posted the package on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"Our cute little plane ride goodies," Kristen wrote.

After arriving in Tokyo, she also shared a photo that highlighted her luxurious stay in her hotel. She showed off her fancy hotel room and also pointed out her favorite part of the room.

"The little bird is my fave," Kristen wrote on Thursday.

The LA Dodgers are set to play two exhibition games against Japanese teams before the official 2025 MLB season begins. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs and Edman is expected to be in the lineup.

Tommy and Kristen got married in 2019 and they have a son, Eli. Edman was traded to LA during the 2024 season and went on to win the NLCS MVP Award.

Tommy Edman's wife Kristen shares memories from November getaway after World Series win

It's not easy for Tommy Edman to spend a lot of with his wife Kristen during the MLB season, and his 2024 campaign lasted until November. After winning the World Series, the couple was able to celebrate the victory and their fifth anniversary.

On Nov. 25, Kristen Edman shared some memories from their trip on Instagram.

"The perfect getaway thanks to @rosewoodmiramarbeach. Thank you for making this weekend extra special for @tommyedman and I," Kristen captioned.

Tommy and Kristen will get to start the 2025 MLB season in Tokyo together and are hoping that the campaign will end with another World Series title.

