Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen drops 3-word comment as Dodgers infielder and son Eli enjoy cloudy day outing ahead of World Series Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series on Friday. Ahead of the marquee encounter, utility player Tommy Edman had a quiet day out with his wife Kristen and son Eli.

Ad

Kristen Edman took to Instagram on Friday to post pictures of her husband and son, enjoying the scenic beauties in the city of Toronto. The father-son duo seemed to be in their element as Kristen described the heartwarming with a three-word reaction.

"Dad's best friend," she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the first story, Edman could be seen wearing a blue vest while Eli wore a black vest over a white hood. They can be seen on a wooden pier looking out at the water under the cloudy Ontario sky with boats in the distance. The second picture featured the toddler on a sidewalk.

Ad

Trending

Kristen Edman's Instagram story featuring her husband and son (Source: Instagram @kristenedman)

Tommy and Kristen Edman have been together since 2017. The couple tied the knot in November 2019 after almost a year of being engaged. Their wedding had to be postponed from an earlier October date, after Edman made the playoffs with his then team, the St. Louis Cardinals. The couple welcomed Eli into their lives in June 2023.

Ad

The family break comes on the heels of Game 1 in Toronto on Friday. Unlike last year, when Los Angeles had the home-field advantage against the New York Yankees, the Dodgers have had to travel to the East Coast to play the first leg of the Fall Classic in Canada.

Tommy Edman will be a crucial part of the lineup as their second baseman. Following a trade to the Dodgers last year, Edman cemented his place as a key hitter in the lineup, with an NLCS MVP award. In 2025, he batted at .225 with 49 RBIs and 13 home runs in 97 games in the regular season and has contributed immensely to the team's defense.

Ad

Eli has been a regular feature on the Dodgers playoff run

Kristen Edman has regularly documented her son Eli as he enjoys the beauty of travel amidst the challenges of the grueling postseason for his father. On Wednesday, she shared a snap of the two-year-old enjoying the "adventures" of the postseason as they travelled to Toronto.

During the break between the NLCS and the World Series, Kristen had also posted pictures of Eli enjoying a train ride to the Descanso Gardens. Eli who is a big fan of Edman's teammate, Tesocar Hernandez, also got to share a heartwarming moment with the outfielder after their victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More