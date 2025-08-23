Tommy Edman’s wife unveils exclusive peek into chic Dodgers girls' night with Dalton Rushing, Will Smith’s partners & others

LA Dodgers star Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, offered an exclusive peek into the Dodgers' girls' night before the team's game against the San Diego Padres on Friday. While their husbands and boyfriends played at Petco Park, the Dodgers' wives and girlfriends got together to watch the game.

Kristen arranged for the "girls' night" at her place, filled with Dodgers cheerstands and an open area for their children with balloons and slides. The Dodgers watch party at the Edmans also included a bartending station, a gourmet station having pizzas and pastas, and prime LA caterer ChamaSTK.

In the pictures posted by Kristen and other Dodgers wives, children can be seen having fun, a small pit of fire, while the ladies and the children enjoyed the game on a big screen and an open space where all the wives were seated, posing with smiles.

Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell-Smith, arrived at the watch party with her two daughters. Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn Power, was also at the party. Moreover, Dodgers strength and conditioning coach Eric Yavarone's wife, Blair, was also spotted.

Kristen Edman's Instagram story

Dodgers players fail to impress despite wives' watch party in LA

While Kristan Edman and the rest of the Dodgers' wives made sure to support through a watch party from over 100 miles away, the Los Angeles team failed to live up to expectations.

On Friday, runs came hard to come by against Padres ace Yu Darvish, Robert Suarez and the rest of the bullpen. The only run scored on the night by the Dodgers came in the third inning, when Alex Freeland hit his first career home run.

Dodgers starter Blake Snell faced a logjam in the fourth inning, which saw Manny Machado tie the game with an RBI single followed by a sac-fly from Xander Bogaerts. While Snell went deep, pitching seven high-quality innings, the Dodgers were unable to come good at the plate.

Things got interesting in the ninth inning. Ohtani's fly-ball was just a few feet away from being a game-tying home run. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman reached third and first base, respectively, with back-to-back hits.

With first and third base loaded, Teoscar Hernandez failed to connect on a swing against Padres closer Robert Suarez, who struck him out to earn the save and a 2-1 win for the home team.

