Tommy Pham Career Earnings: A breakdown of the MLB player's salary and contract history 

Yesterday, the New York Mets announced the signing of polarizing outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal valued at $6 million. While he has been a solid contributor throughout his MLB career, Pham is best known for his fantasy football run-in with San Francisco Giants slugger Joc Pederson.

Prior to a game against the San Francisco Giants, Pham approached Pederson about issues that arose from a fantasy football league from the previous season. Pham proceeded to slap Pederson in the outfield before the opening pitch, which was caught on film.

Pham claims it was because Pederson cheated during the season, manipulating the waiver, while Pederson also claimed it was because of a GIF he sent mocking the San Diego Padres.

Aside from the now infamous slap of Joc Pederson, Pham has enjoyed a productive MLB career. Throughout his nine seasons in the MLB, Pham has spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and now the New York Mets.

In nine Major League seasons, the 34-year-old outfielder has hit 114 home runs and 363 RBIs, as well as stealing 97 bases. He has also slugged his way to a .259 career batting average and .354 OBP (on-base percentage).

Tommy Pham has also enjoyed a lucrative career, especially considering the fact that he was drafted in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft. With his new $6 million contract with the Mets, Pham will now have made an estimated $31,278,662 throughout his career in Major League Baseball. The deal also includes $2 million in potential performance bonuses.

A look at Tommy Pham's disappointing 2022 season

Pham joined the Mets following a disappointing season split between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds. Last season, Pham managed a .237 batting average with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and eight stolen bases. While those numbers aren't bad, he was expected to shine for the Red Sox following his acquisition at the trade deadline.

