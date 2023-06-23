Tommy White MLB Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats and projected pick for LSU walk-off hero

Tommy White, a sophomore third baseman for LSU, has been making waves in college baseball and has garnered recognition as one of the top players in his position. D1Baseball recently ranked him as the second-best third baseman in the county, highlighting his exceptional performance and contributions to the LSU Tigers.

LSU Baseball @LSUbaseball TOMMY WHITE SENDS LSU TO THE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES FINALS WITH A WALK OFF 2-RUN HOMER TOMMY WHITE SENDS LSU TO THE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES FINALS WITH A WALK OFF 2-RUN HOMER

Throughout the season, White has demonstrated his prowess at the plate, impressing with a batting average of .382, which includes an impressive 18 doubles, 17 home runs, and a nation-leading 79 runs batted in. His offensive production has been crucial for LSU, as he has played a pivotal role in their lineup alongside Dylan Crews, forming a formidable duo in the third and fourth batting positions.

Tommy White’s remarkable success has raised expectations and excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate his continued dominance on the field. Although he still has at least one more year of eligibility before the MLB draft, his outstanding performance and contributions have solidified his position as a key player for LSU.

How much does Tommy White weigh and how tall is he?

Standing at 6’0 and weighing 236 pounds, White possesses the physical attributes necessary for success in his position. His combination of power and consistency at the plate has made him a force to be reckoned with, causing opposing pitchers to tread carefully when facing him.

Tommy White just had one of the biggest hits in "I'm excited."Tommy White just had one of the biggest hits in @LSUbaseball history "I'm excited." Tommy White just had one of the biggest hits in @LSUbaseball history 🔥 https://t.co/N9glUEC0jL

As Tommy White continues to excel at LSU, speculation has grown regarding his potential draft status in the future. While he is not eligible for the upcoming MLB draft, his continued development and performance could make him a highly sought-after prospect when he becomes eligible.

LSU fans hope that White’s outstanding play will contribute to the team’s pursuit of a national championship in Omaha. As he continues to make a name for himself in college baseball, the spotlight will be on him to maintain his high level of performance and leadership on the field.

