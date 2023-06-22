What happened to Pablo Reyes? Boston Red Sox infielder exits game vs Twins early 

Boston Red Sox infielder Pablo Reyes was scratched from Tuesday's start with abdominal soreness. Despite this, he was in the starting lineup on Thursday for the matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

After getting an at-bat, Reyes was taken out of the game while Kiké Hernández replaced him at second base. It's unclear whether his abdominal issue flared up or if this is a new injury.

Alex Speier @alexspeier Kiké Hernández is in at second for Pablo Reyes. Kiké Hernández is in at second for Pablo Reyes.

This is quite a blow for the Red Sox as he has emerged as the team's starting shortstop over the last week. He has a great glove and is a few games removed from a spectacular play against the New York Yankees.

Pablo Reyes will be considered day-to-day for the time being. Luckily, Boston has Hernandez, who has a ton of experience at shortstop, especially this season. He was the team's starting shortstop to start the season.

The Red Sox cannot afford another injury at the shortstop position. They were already coming into the season shorthanded with the injury to Trevor Story, who had to get elbow surgery in the offseason.

Pablo Reyes has bounced around the league

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels

Boston Red Sox infielder Pablo Reyes was starting to find himself on the field. After a few seasons of bouncing around teams, it seems that he found a place to call home.

He started his career in 2012 when the Pittsburgh Pirates signed him as an international free agent. He made his debut in 2018 and was DFA'd in 2020. That same year, he was suspended 80 games for testing positive for PEDs.

He would serve his suspension and sign a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Reyes only played in 58 games before becoming a free agent and signing with the Oakland Athletics in 2022.

Reyes would later be traded on May 12, 2023, to the Red Sox for cash considerations.

