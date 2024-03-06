Top 10 funny memes as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stuns with athletic dance moves

Dave Roberts recently went viral, but it's not for something that one might expect. A manager's duties require him to do a lot on the baseball field, but dancing is not really one of them. However, Roberts decided to break it down in the outfield grass, going viral on X in the process.

Roberts has been managing for a long time, and most of his players really like playing for him. Perhaps this sense of humor and the ability to have fun during Spring Training is an endearing trait, if one that is also a little surprising to see.

Fans had a wide variety of reactions to this viral clip, with some making jokes and memes about what they'd just seen. Seeing the Los Angeles Dodgers veteran MLB manager break dancing in the outfield is certainly not something you see every day.

Mookie Betts was involved, and he became the subject of some of the memes as well. Fans are quick to come up with clever jokes on the Internet, and they did so once again with this hilarious clip.

Dave Roberts never wants to leave LA

Dave Roberts has never been the full-time manager of another team. If he has it his way, it will remain that way until he retires. The manager recently said that he loves his players and doesn't want to coach another team:

“I would love to stay here forever. I played for this organization, I care for this organization, I love the players, I’ve invested a lot of time and care into the players, I can’t predict the future but for me to wear one uniform as a manager, that would be a dream.”

It remains to be seen if that will happen, especially if the vaunted Dodgers, fresh off an offseason of major additions like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, can't win it all.

However, they are the favorites to do so and that usually extends the life of a manager, and Roberts has already been quite successful over the years.

