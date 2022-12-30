Top 3 Philadelphia Phillies players who are unlikely to return with the team next season

The Philadelphia Phillies were the ultimate underdogs in 2022. The team was originally thought to have no chance in their division, the NL East, with much bigger teams like the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves heavily favored.

But the Phillies rallied and made the postseason as a wild card, their first playoff appearance since 2009. They made it to the World Series, eventually losing to the Houston Astros. However, they will have to go back out in 2023 without some of their key players who helped them get there. We are going to take a look at some of the big names that will be missing from last season.

3 players who the Philadelphia Phillies will miss in 2023

#3, Jean Segura

Veteran shortstop Jean Segura only made out it for 98 games as a member of the Phillies last season, and was not a real contributor in the postseason. Segura did, however, hit .277 and drove in 33 runs in his shortened season.

"The Miami Marlins are signing Jean Segura to a 2-year deal, per @hgomez77," Fox Sports MLB tweeted.

Segura has claimed free agency as the Phillies declined his option for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, Segura signed a two-year deal worth $17 million with the Miami Marlins.

#2, Zach Eflin

Reliever Zach Eflin declined the option in his contract to become a free agent.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander was a lynchpin for the Phillies staff. Eflin made 13 starts and seven appearances out of the bullpen in 2022. In the postseason, he pitched 6.1 straight innings without allowing a run.

This spring, Eflin will find himself on a team other than the Philadelphia Phillies for the first time in his career. Eflin could find himself in a new role with whatever team he chooses to sign with.

#1, Noah Syndergaard

You could have blinked and missed Noah Syndergaard's tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies. Syndergaard was traded to the Phillies from the LA Angels at the trade deadline.

"Noah Syndergaard says there's no excuse why he can't get back to 100 mph and that it's been his dream to play for the Dodgers," Doug McKain tweeted.

Syndergaard made 10 starts in the regular season for the Phillies and two more in the playoffs. Uninterested in the Phillies, Syndergaard returned to the West Coast after the end of the season, opting to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

