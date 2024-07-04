Top MLB DFS Picks for 4th July: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Aaron Judge, Max Scherzer & More

Happy fourth of July! Today, all 30 MLB teams will be in action to mark the American national celebration. Among them will be some top names that Fantasy Baseball managers will want to keep their eyes out for.

Today, we will be examining the top MLB DFS picks for the fourth of July, according to two top sportsbooks, DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top MLB DFS Picks - July 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pitchers

Max Scherzer ($8800 on DraftKings, $9200 in Fanduel)

39 year-old Max Scherzer has exhibited his trademark dominance since making his 2024 MLB season debut on June 23 for the Texas Rangers. Now 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA, the three-time Cy Young Award winner spun five scoreless innings against Kansas City on June 29. Scherzer will face off against the Padres at Globe Life Field on Thursday.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"With his 3,372nd career K, Max Scherzer passes Greg Maddux for 11th on the all-time strikeout list!" - MLB

Christopher Sanchez ($9000 on DraftKings, $9600 on Fanduel)

Christopher Sanchez is just another reason why the Philadelphia Phillies own the best team ERA figure in MLB. Through sixteen starts this season, the Dominican is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA, and is coming off of a complete game shutout in his last outing against Miami. The Phillies will look to the 27 year-old as they eye the series sweep against the Chicago Cubs.

Bailey Ober ($8700 on DraftKings, $9900 on Fanduel)

Minnesota Twins pitcher will enter Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a 1.69 ERA since June 15. Ober, now 7-4, has pitched to a 4.30. While early season struggles serve to inflate his ERA, Ober has been dealing lately, and has posted 26 strikeouts in his last 21 innings of work.

Top Hitters

Bobby Witt Jr ($6600 on DraftKings, $4300 on Fanduel)

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. remains a huge part of the reason why his team remains in the thick of a postseason race. Witt's .314 batting average is the fourth-highest in MLB, and his .909 OPS leads his club. Now on a three-game RBI streak, Witt will look to continue his hot streak against the Rays on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

"Bobby Witt Jr's last 162 games:

.308-BA/38-2B/16-3B - 31-HR/48-SB/145-wRC+ - He also has 26-OAA dating back to last year. Is he the best "5 tool" player in baseball?" - Fuzzy

Aaron Judge ($6500 on DraftKings, $5000 on Fanduel)

Aaron Judge's 32 homers do not just lead the league, but they represent a higher figure than the amount of homers Judge had at this point in 2022, when he eventually set an MLB record in the category. Over his past twelve matches, the New York Yankees captain is hitting .419/.500/.860 with 6 home runs and 19 RBIs.

Rafael Devers ($6000 on DraftKings, $3900 on Fanduel)

Rafael Devers will be among the Red Sox players looking to firm up a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins on Thursday. In twelve career games against the Marlins, Devers has hit .375 with a pair of homers and 8 RBIs. Moreover, the third baseman has hit .326 over the past fortnight.

Expand Tweet

"Rafael Devers ties his career-high in triples with 4. He did that last in 2019. It’s been a quiet, yet very impressive year so far. Should really be starting the ASG imo." - G.G.

Budget Picks

Nick Castellanos ($4300 on DraftKings, $2900 on Fanduel)

After some early-season struggles, Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is finally swinging the bat like an All-Star again. In his past thirteen games, the 32 year-old has hit .313 with 2 homers and 11 RBIs. As the Phillies finish up their three-game set against the Cubs, watch out for Castellanos to deliver his first RBI of the series.

Jurickson Profar ($4300 on DraftKings, $3400 on Fanduel)

Jurickson Profar's 95 hits are the most on his club, the San Diego Padres, and among the most in MLB. A .314 hitter on the season, the Curacao-born outfielder will be helping his club against the Rangers, a former team of his.

Lourdes Gurriel ($4000 on DraftKings, $3100 on Fanduel)

After a breakout season for the Arizona Diamondbacks last year, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. appears set for yet another career season. Now hitting .268/.301/.430, Gurriel has registered a 1.010 OPS over the past week. The 30 year-old Cuban will help the D-Backs against the Giants on Thursday, a team against which he owns a career .329 batting average.

Expand Tweet

"LOURDES GURRIEL JR. WAY OUT OF HERE. Gurriel Jr. to homer (+700)" - Fanatics Sportsbook

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback