Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Elly De La Cruz, Luis Arraez & more for April 7, 2025

When looking to make MLB DFS picks on Monday, there will be seven games to check out for the main slot. It's always important to keep an eye on the biggest names in the league, but it takes more research than that to put together the best lineup.
Spend your money wisely, and you should be able to come up with a lineup that is a winner. Here is a look at the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters, and budget picks for games on Monday.
Top MLB DFS Pitchers:
Hunter Greene (7900 on DraftKings; 9600 on FanDuel)
Hunter Greene is taking on the San Francisco Giants on Monday, and he is capable of putting together a dominant start. Greene is sitting at 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA this season, but he will rack up strikeouts in this game.
Michael King (9200 on DraftKings; 8700 on FanDuel)
Michael King will be starting against the Athletics on Monday night and has developed into one of the best pitchers in the National League. King has gone just 7.2 innings in two starts this season, but expect a deep outing from him in this game.
Zac Gallen (8300 on DraftKings; 9800 on FanDuel)
Zac Gallen is coming off a start against the New York Yankees, where he kept that great lineup scoreless in 6.2 innings. Gallen will have more luck at home as he will shut down the Baltimore Orioles.
Top MLB DFS Hitters:
Jackson Merrill (5200 on DraftKings; 3600 on FanDuel)
Jackson Merrill belted a home run on Sunday, his third home run of the young season. Not only does Merrill have power, but he is hitting .378 and continues to make things happen for San Diego.
Elly De La Cruz (6100 on DraftKings; 4300 on FanDuel)
Elly De La Cruz can do so much on a baseball diamond and rack up the DFS points quickly. The Reds need their young star to produce, and that's exactly what he will do on Monday.
Julio Rodriguez (5200 on DraftKings; 3500 on FanDuel)
Julio Rodriguez has hit three home runs in the first 10 games of the season for the Seattle Mariners, but he hasn't gotten much help. That doesn't matter when playing DFS, though, as the young superstar will have another big game.
Top MLB DFS Budget picks:
Wyatt Langford (4200 on DraftKings; 3400 on FanDuel)
Wyatt Langford has already hit three home runs for the Texas Rangers and continues to be undervalued. Look for Langford to have more success on Monday night against the Chicago Cubs.
Luis Arraez (3500 on DraftKings; 2600 on FanDuel)
Luis Arraez gets lost in the shuffle on many nights with the San Diego Padres, but he's a great player. Arraez will get some hits on Monday night, leading to some runs.
Jung Hoo Lee (4200 on DraftKings; 2800 on FanDuel)
Jung Ho Lee of the San Francisco Giants is starting to play better, and that's going to continue. Getting Lee for this cheap is an option that you simply can't miss out on when playing MLB DFS.