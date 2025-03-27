Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Garrett Crochet, Bobby Witt Jr. & more for March 27, 2025

Today is MLB's Opening Day, which means it's technically the first time (excluding the Tokyo Series) to play DFS. Daily fantasy players have the unenviable task of spending their funds wisely each day for good players and matchups. Here are the ones you need to look for.

Top Pitchers for MLB DFS

Paul Skenes (11400 on DraftKings; 11000 on FanDuel)

Paul Skenes is good for DFS today

Paul Skenes is probably a safe start on any given day. He's coming off a season in which he went 11-3 with an impressive 1.96 ERA. He's the reigning Rookie of the Year, too. He is also up against the dismal Miami Marlins today.

Garrett Crochet (9000 on DraftKings; 9600 on FanDuel)

Garrett Crochet is a strikeout machine, which is good for DFS. In spring training, he averaged over 17 strikeouts per nine innings. Today, the Boston Red Sox ace gets to take on the Texas Rangers, who had a very disappointing offensive year last season.

Chris Sale (9300 on DraftKings; 10700 on FanDuel)

Chris Sale does have to face the San Diego Padres, who have a strong offense. However, when a future possible Hall of Famer and reigning Cy Young (not to mention Triple Crown winner) is on the mound, he's a good pick.

Top Hitters for MLB DFS

Mike Trout (11400 on DraftKings; 3800 on FanDuel)

Mike Trout is a good DFS pick

Mike Trout is one of the best players in baseball when healthy. For now, he's healthy, so you can take advantage of that on Opening Day. Last year, he hit an impressive 10 home runs in 29 games, so the form is seemingly still there.

Bobby Witt Jr. (9000 on DraftKings; 4300 on FanDuel)

Fresh off one of the best offensive seasons a shortstop has ever had, Bobby Witt Jr. is a great DFS pick on any day. The Kansas City Royals shortstop is a .300, 30 home run, 30 steal type player, and that can reward you with a lot of points.

Yordan Alvarez (5600 on DraftKings; 4100 on FanDuel)

Yordan Alvarez may get forgotten in the AL with so many good hitters, but he is coming off a season in which he hit .308 and had a nearly 1.000 OPS. The Houston Astros star remains a top option on any given day.

Budget picks

Luis Robert Jr. (4100 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Luis Robert Jr. is a good budget pick

Luis Robert Jr.'s price is so low because he had a truly terrible season last year as did every member of the Chicago White Sox. However, the year before, he hit 38 home runs and was an All-Star-level talent. Take advantage of his low price while you can.

Dylan Crews (4100 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Dylan Crews is a young player who had a disappointing first foray into the MLB. That's why his price is so low. Nevertheless, he was a top draft pick and prospect for a reason, so the talent is there for you to take advantage of.

Willy Adames (4300 on DraftKings; 3600 on FanDuel)

Willy Adames' price is strangely low considering he hit 32 home runs and drove in over 100 runs last year. The San Francisco Giants don't have the best offense around him like he had in Milwaukee, but this is still great value.

