Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Jackson Chourio, Corbin Carroll & more for April 8, 2025

When trying to identify the top MLB DFS options for April 8, there will be plenty of choices to consider. There is a 10-game main slot that is open, which will increase the potential options that are available.

Ad

It's been an exciting start to the 2025 MLB season, and that action is only going to get better as the season moves along. Here is a look at the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters and budget picks for April 8.

Top MLB DFS Pitchers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Freddy Peralta (7800 on DraftKings; 9000 on FanDuel)

Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers have a favorable matchup as they visit the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Peralta continues to be one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he is going to put up some great stats on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Chris Sale (9300 on DraftKings; 9900 on FanDuel)

Chris Sale is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Chris Sale will be starting against a great Philadelphia Phillies team, but he's capable of dominating any opponent in the league. Expect Sale to take control of this matchup as he keeps the Phillies from doing much damage.

Ad

Framber Valdez (8800 on DraftKings; 10300 on FanDuel)

The Houston Astros need a great start from Framber Valdez on Tuesday, and he always seems to deliver. Valdez has had success against the Seattle Mariners throughout his career and that trend will continue in this game.

Top MLB DFS Hitters:

Jackson Chourio (6000 on DraftKings; 3800 on FanDuel)

Jackson Chourio is a rising MLB superstar for the Milwaukee Brewers, and his team is in Colorado to face the Rockies. Chourio has gotten off to a great start in 2025, and there's value in taking him at Coors Field.

Ad

Corbin Carroll (5900 on DraftKings; 3800 on FanDuel)

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks can do so much on offense, and that's typically what he does. Carroll will get on base and score some runs for the Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles.

Christian Yelich (5700 on DraftKings; 4200 on FanDuel)

Chrisian Yelich is a top hitter - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Brewers are waiting on Christian Yelich to turn things around, and Tuesday night could be the perfect opportunity. Yelich will have success at Coors Field as he helps the Brewers to a big night.

Ad

Top MLB DFS Budget picks:

Sal Frelick (4200 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Loading up when teams are playing at Coors Field is a smart move when looking for top MLB DFS picks, and the Milwaukee Brewers have some talent in their lineup. Go with Sal Frelick as a budget pick on Tuesday night as he is likely to have some success.

Ryan O'Hearn (3700 on DraftKings; 2600 on FanDuel)

Ad

The Baltimore Orioles have plenty of stars in their everyday lineup, and sometimes Ryan O'Hearn is a bit overlooked. That shouldn't be the case, and getting him as a budget pick is a great move on April 8.

Xander Bogaerts (4200 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Xander Bogaerts is a budget pick - Source: Imagn

Anytime that you have the opportunity to get Xander Bogaerts as a value pick, that's something to take. Bogaerts is forgotten a bit with the San Diego Padres, but he's one of the best hitters in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More