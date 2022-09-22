"Another successful drive. Our second touchdown of the game!" - Toronto Blue Jays scored more than 12 NFL teams during their 18-11 domination of the Phillies last night

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s home run in the top of the 9th inning would not only mark his first for the Toronto Blue Jays, but the 18th run of the game for Toronto. The Jays continued their red-hot pursuit of the playoffs with an 18-11 domination of the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

"JBJ JACK! It's Jackie Bradley Jr.'s FIRST as a Blue Jay!" - Toronto Blue Jays

The 18 runs were undoubtedly impressive, but the fact that the team scored more points than 12 NFL teams did this weekend was sensational.

"The Blue Jays outscored 12 NFL teams Week 2's scores tonight!" - Sportsnet

Toronto Blue Jays offense comes alive

The Blue Jays scored early and often against Philadelphia on Tuesday night, as Matt Chapman launched his 27th home run of the year in the top of the 1st inning. The offense remained scorching hot for the entire game, with the team recording 18 runs off 21 hits.

The team managed at least one run in every inning except for the 4th. The Blue Jays punished all six of the Phillies' pitchers they would face, with every substitution making little difference to try and slow down Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays Another successful drive



Our second touchdown of the game! Another successful driveOur second touchdown of the game! ✔️ Another successful driveOur second touchdown of the game! https://t.co/A7lwookW7D

"Another successful drive. Our second touchdown of the game!" - Toronto Blue Jays

This never-ending offensive onslaught would draw comparisons to the NFL scores of week 2, where the Blue Jays would end up scoring more than 12 NFL teams. The Blue Jays' offense is so explosive that the 18 runs scored last night is not even a season-high with the Jays crushing the Red Sox 28-5 on July 7th.

A.L. East division race tightening

With all of the buzz in the A.L. East rightfully going to Aaron Judge's historic season, the Blue Jays have silently crept up the standings within the division. Since July 10th, Toronto has gone from 16.5 games out of first place to 5.5 behind the top-placed Yankees.

There simply aren't enough games for the Jays to take the A.L. East crown away from the Yankees, yet the team has caught fire at the right time heading into the post-season. Post-season predictors currently have the Blue Jays at 99.9% to capture one of the A.L. Wildcard spots.

Even though the Toronto Blue Jays will not enter the playoffs as the number one seed, performances like the one last night prove that the Jays will not be a team that opponents will look forward to playing.

