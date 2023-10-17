Trea Turner and Merrill Kelly both represented their country in the World Baseball Classic this past March. However, the compatriots now find themselves on opposite sides as both of their team's battle for a spot in the World Series.

Turner, who plays shortstop for the Phillies, and Kelly, a D-Backs pitcher, both made their WBC debuts in March. Both rookies in the arena of international baseball, they were blown away by the enthusiasm of the crowd during the USA vs Venezuela on March 18.

Both Trea Turner and Merrill Kelly took to the field in the USA's 9-7 victory over Venezuela. Turner had a home run as 35,000 fans roared at Loan Depot Park in Miami. Kelly, who is set to take the mound for the D-Backs against Turner's Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS, referred to the tournament in a blunt strike at fans in Philly.

"Merrill Kelly before his Game 2 start at Citizens Bank Park: “I haven’t obviously heard this place on the field, but I’d be very surprised if it trumped that [WBC] Venezuela game down in Miami.” - FOX Sports: MLB

Kelly contended that fans at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia would not compare to the thousands who packed into the Miami Marlins' home park in March. The slight against Trea Turner's team comes as Phillies fans have been lauded around the league for contributing to the electric atmosphere at home games this season.

Home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos helped lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the D-Backs in front of about 43,000 fans on Monday. Turner, who went 2-for-4 with a run scored, hit back at his former WBC teammate.

"Phillies SS Trea Turner when told that Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly says it’s hard for him to imagine that Citizens Bank Park could be any louder than it was in Miami during the WBC against Venezuela: ‘We’ll see what he says after tonight’s game.’’" - Bob Nightengale

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Trea Turner urged Kelly to be careful what he says. With Kelly expected to take the mound in Game 2 for the Arizona Diamondbacks, it is likely that Phillies fans might be extra committed to making some noise.

Trea Turner is not kidding about fans at Citizens Bank Park

During the NLDS games against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, the crowd was atomic. Fed by a verifiable home run derby in Game 3, Phillies fans were beyond exuberant. While the games during the World Baseball Classic were indeed something else, Kelly should be careful what he says about one of the hungriest fanbases in baseball.