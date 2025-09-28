Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba rocks a white sleeveless top paired with a pleated white skirt, striking a stylish pose in a mirror selfie

Though his time in the major leagues came to anticlimactic end, starting pitcher Trevor Bauer enjoyed plenty of success during his time in the show. Representing some of the sport's biggest organizations, such as the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Bauer earned himself an All-Star selection and NL Cy Young award, among other notable honors.At the moment, the starter is plying his trade in the far East, for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars of the NPB. While Trevor Bauer remains focused on baseball, it appears his agent, Rachel Luba, has been enjoying the sights and sounds of Tokyo. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie to her story, showing off her outfit before she headed out to explore the Japanese capital, a white sleeveless top paired with a matching pleated skirt. &quot;let's go roam around Tokyo&quot; Rachel Luba captioned her Instagram storyScreenshot of Rachel Luba's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@rachel.luba IG Stories)Rachel Luba established her own agency, known as &quot;Luba Sports&quot; in 2019, and began representing Trevor Bauer later the same year. Over the years, she has played a key role in helping him land lucrative contracts, be it during his time in the majors, or his more recent stints with teams abroad. Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba, spent a day getting to know Japanese sumo wrestlers Though Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba, are currently in Japan to play baseball, the pair haven't shied away from assimilating themselves in local culture as best they can.On Friday, Bauer and Luba enjoyed &quot;one of the coolest experiences&quot; of their time in Japan so far, as they spent a day getting to know some Sumo Wrestlers. Rachel Luba later took to Instagram to post about the interaction. &quot;Easily one of the coolest experiences of Japan so far—we got invited back after the Sumo matches to some of the wrestlers training facility/home. These guys live and train together under one roof. They cook for each other and were kind enough to cook us one of their home-cooked meals (which was some of the best food I’ve had while in Japan).&quot;&quot;Seeing behind the scenes of what it takes to become a sumo wrestler and getting to meet these guys, who were kind enough to welcome us into their home, was truly an experience I’ll never forget. 🙏🏻&quot; Luba posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSumo is a form of wrestling wherein two fighters attempt to force each other out of a circular ring, or force any part of their opponent's body to the floor, except the soles of their feet. It is considered the oldest sport of Japan, and also the country's national sport.