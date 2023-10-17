It has not been a good run for Trevor Story of late. Injuries and poor form have plagued him over the last two seasons, and he has not been the same player as a result. With eyes on 2024, the star infielder is admitting that things haven't gone his way.

Story admitted that he hasn't been very good and that it's not helping the team win:

“I play this game to win. I was brought here to be a big part of that. The performance hasn’t been there the last two years, but if I’m playing well, we’re going to have a good shot to win."

As far as his rather large contract goes, the Boston Red Sox star said:

"I’m really looking forward to turning the page on these last 2 (years) and look at the next 4-5. It’ll be a different story than these first two. It’s a frustrating start to the contract."

Story has played to a total of 2.6 fWAR in 137 games across the two seasons. He had a 100 wRC+ in 2022 and an abysmal 48 in 2023. That is a far cry from the numbers he was putting up with the Colorado Rockies.

Trevor Story, Red Sox aiming for better 2024

The American League East was excellent this year, with only one team falling below .500 to end the season. Unfortunately, that was the Boston Red Sox, and Trevor Story was barely healthy enough to contribute.

Trevor Story has played poorly

The team and Story are looking to change things in 2024. They fired some assistant coaches and GM Chaim Bloom. They will have a new voice leading the team, and that could be huge in getting them back to the postseason.

Story's performance will be huge there, too. The infielder is now their star player. He signed a huge $140 million deal to come over. With Xander Bogaerts gone to the San Diego Padres, Story is the face of the infield.

He can't keep playing as poorly as he has if the team wants to contend and get back to their winning ways.