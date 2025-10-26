  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor Frick receives romantic message from the Blue Jays rookie after she recaps her World Series experience

Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor Frick receives romantic message from the Blue Jays rookie after she recaps her World Series experience

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 26, 2025 23:39 GMT
Trey Yesavage with his girlfriend, Taylor Frick (Images from - Instagram.com/@trey.yesavage, Instagram.com/@taylorfrickk)
Trey Yesavage with his girlfriend, Taylor Frick (Images from - Instagram.com/@trey.yesavage, Instagram.com/@taylorfrickk)

Having only made his big league debut halfway through the final month of the regular season, young starting pitcher Trey Yesavage has quickly established himself as an important part of the Toronto Blue Jays' pitching rotation in the postseason.

Ad

For every step of Yesavage's journey to the World Series, his girlfriend, Taylor Frick, has been a constant source of support. Having been a regular at the ballpark for pretty much the entirety of the playoffs, there was no way she was going to miss game the World Series opener, which took place at the Rogers Center on Friday.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, recapping the experience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"lived a lot of lives in 48 hrs" Taylor Frick posted
Ad

Reacting to the post, Trey Yesavage left a romantic message in the comments.

"So many miles for so much love❤️❤️❤️" Trey Yesavage commented
Screenshot of Yesavage&#039;s comment on Frick&#039;s Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@taylorfrickk)
Screenshot of Yesavage's comment on Frick's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@taylorfrickk)

Not much is known about when and how Trey Yesavage and Taylor Frick first crossed paths, as the pair have preferred to keep those details away from the public eye. They first made their relationship public via an Instagram post in December 2023.

Ad

"First call was to my girlfriend" - Trey Yesavage describes his reaction to finding out he was going to start game 1 of the World Series

Though he is still very young, Trey Yesavage has shown time and time again that he is certainly capable of performing on the biggest stage. Indicating how much trust skipper John Schneider now has in him, the 22-year-old was named the Blue Jays' starter for game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

Ad

Speaking to the press ahead of the biggest start of his career so far, Yesavage revealed that his girlfriend, Taylor Frick, was the first person to hear the news, followed by his parents.

"Got back to my hotel room. First call was to my girlfriend. Had to get a flight in line for her to come and see it. Second call was to my parents, had to let them know." Yesavage said
Ad

Game 1 ended up going well for Yesavage and company, as they won 11-4. The Dodgers then responded with a 5-1 win in game two on Saturday. The Blue Jays now travel to LA for the next three games.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications