Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor Frick receives romantic message from the Blue Jays rookie after she recaps her World Series experience

Having only made his big league debut halfway through the final month of the regular season, young starting pitcher Trey Yesavage has quickly established himself as an important part of the Toronto Blue Jays' pitching rotation in the postseason. For every step of Yesavage's journey to the World Series, his girlfriend, Taylor Frick, has been a constant source of support. Having been a regular at the ballpark for pretty much the entirety of the playoffs, there was no way she was going to miss game the World Series opener, which took place at the Rogers Center on Friday.On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, recapping the experience.&quot;lived a lot of lives in 48 hrs&quot; Taylor Frick posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, Trey Yesavage left a romantic message in the comments.&quot;So many miles for so much love❤️❤️❤️&quot; Trey Yesavage commented Screenshot of Yesavage's comment on Frick's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@taylorfrickk)Not much is known about when and how Trey Yesavage and Taylor Frick first crossed paths, as the pair have preferred to keep those details away from the public eye. They first made their relationship public via an Instagram post in December 2023. &quot;First call was to my girlfriend&quot; - Trey Yesavage describes his reaction to finding out he was going to start game 1 of the World SeriesThough he is still very young, Trey Yesavage has shown time and time again that he is certainly capable of performing on the biggest stage. Indicating how much trust skipper John Schneider now has in him, the 22-year-old was named the Blue Jays' starter for game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Speaking to the press ahead of the biggest start of his career so far, Yesavage revealed that his girlfriend, Taylor Frick, was the first person to hear the news, followed by his parents.&quot;Got back to my hotel room. First call was to my girlfriend. Had to get a flight in line for her to come and see it. Second call was to my parents, had to let them know.&quot; Yesavage said Adam Laskaris @adam_la2karisLINKYesavage on how he reacted to finding out he was G1 starter yesterday: “Got back to my hotel room. First call was to my girlfriend. Had to get a flight in line for her to come and see it. Second call was to my parents, had to let them know. Sleep last night was not easy.”Game 1 ended up going well for Yesavage and company, as they won 11-4. The Dodgers then responded with a 5-1 win in game two on Saturday. The Blue Jays now travel to LA for the next three games.